Sridevi, Anil Kapoor’s black and white THROWBACK PIC from Mr India shoot will remind you of good old days; fans demand sequel with Ranveer Singh

What’s better than taking a trip down memory lane in the wee hours of Wednesday? Boney Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a black-and-white throwback picture from the day when 1987’s hit Mr India was just on the verge of kicking off. The nostalgic glimpse also featured Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, and Javed Akhtar looking as dapper as they could.

Don’t miss Boney looking no less than a hero in this. While Anil was dressed similarly to his look in the film, Sridevi wore a long dress. The other men in the picture are twinned in white shirts and jeans. The filmmaker captioned his post, “January 5th, 1985 Just before first-day shoot, Mr. India.” Check out here:

Several users took to the comment section to share their thoughts, with many demanding a sequel to this cult classic. One user wrote, “My fav childhood film. Part 2 is needed. Anil Kapoor ji and Ranveer Singh as a villain.” Another commented, “The winning team of India's best children's film.” The third added, “Mr. India 2 plz sir.” The fourth shared, “Anil still looks the same.”

A netizen referring to Boney and Sridevi expressed, “It's crazy to think that 2 people in this picture had no idea that they would fall in love and make history and add to the legacy of a historic family.” Someone also wondered. “Wow, so it took 2-3 years to make? Was it released in 1988?”

Jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor under the Narsimha Enterprises banner, Mr India was a superhero film directed by Shekhar Kapur. The iconic Salim-Javed wrote the movie’s story and screenplay and marked their last outing together before their infamous fallout. Laxmikant-Pyarelal composed the soundtrack of this classic, which emerged as the second highest-grossing film of 1987.

Mr India saw a Tamil remake in 1989 titled En Rathathin Rathame and in Kannada as Jai Karnataka (1989). A 3D sequel with the name Mr. India 2 was announced back in 2011 but hasn’t entered production yet. Do you also want the sequel to this cinematic revolution? Tell us @pinkvilla and also share your expected cast line-up.

