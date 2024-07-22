THROWBACK: When Ranveer Singh admitted feeling 'happy and proud' whenever wife Deepika Padukone achieves heights

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are just too good to be real. Ever since they starred together till today, their charm has been contagious, and we aren’t even complaining. While the couple gets to embrace parenthood, here’s a throwback to the time when the dad-to-be said he’s the proudest man of his wife’s achievement.

When Ranveer Singh said he’s extremely proud of Deepika Padukone’s achievements

During an old interview with Film Companion, Singh was asked to react to one of Deepika’s remarks, in which she said that her husband is very comfortable in his skin. Going double down on the same, the 83 actor said, “I feel good when people tell me that I allowed the other actor to shine. That’s just who I am. I can’t be any other way. I have always been this secure person. I feel very happy for my wife when she achieves. There’s nobody prouder than me.”

This remark by Ranveer Singh was a reaction to a heartwarming statement that Deepika gave during an old Dainik Bhaskar conclave. The mommy-to-be revealed that one of the reasons she decided to marry Singh was because he respected her success and the money she made.

She said, as reported by News18, “I was the more successful person and yet to genuinely be okay with the fact that I was working more; I was busier… I was making more money, but not once has it ever come in the way of our relationship.” For the unversed, it is a fact that by the time Ranveer entered the industry, Deepika Padukone was already a big name, and her success had just doubled since then.

More about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s relationship

The love between the duo bloomed on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013). Their electric on-screen chemistry quickly translated into a deep, real-life bond, and they went on to star in several films, including Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018).

Deepika and Ranveer eventually got married in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14, 2018. The couple is now gearing up to embrace parenthood as they await to welcome their first child in September this year.

