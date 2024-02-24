Sridevi death anniversary: Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor give toothy smiles in this beautiful childhood pic with mom

Late Bollywood actress Sridevi may not be us anymore, but her fans continue to remember her even today. Be it her films, her acting or her fashion sense, everything seems to be talked about even today. Both her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor keep sharing her pictures on several occasions and make sure to keep her legacy alive. Today on her death anniversary, The Archies star shared an old picture of her late mother posing with her and sister Janhvi.

Sridevi poses with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Taking to her Instagram pictures, Khushi Kapoor shared an adorable picture of Sridevi posing with baby Janhvi and Khushi. The late actress looks beautiful in traditional attire. She is shining in a peacock blue saree. She has tied her hair in a bun, with sindoor and two nose pins, she looks gorgeous. And not to miss that bright smile on her face.

Baby Janhvi Kapoor and baby Khushi Kapoor on the other hand look super cute with their smile and pink attires. This picture is definitely a hidden gem and we bet fans are going to love it.

Check it out: