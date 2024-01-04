KWK 8: Janhvi Kapoor wants to set up her sister Khushi Kapoor with Vedang Raina for THIS reason

Janhvi Kapoor is easily one of the most popular and successful actresses in Bollywood. Her younger sister Khushi Kapoor recently made her acting debut with The Archies. Their strong bond with each other is common knowledge. In the latest episode of Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee with Karan 8, the Kapoor sisters opened up about several things. At one point, Janhvi said that she would set up Khushi with Vedang Raina. Let's find out in detail about this.

Janhvi Kapoor wants to set up Khushi Kapoor with Vedang Raina

In the latest episode of Karan Johar's popular and successful chat show Koffee with Karan 8, Janhvi Kapoor made an appearance with her sister Khushi Kapoor. During the rapid-fire round, Karan asked the Bawaal actress: “If you could set up Khushi with someone from the industry, who would it be?” Janhvi answered, “Vedang is cute. They are cute. They look cute. He’s got a good vibe.” Meanwhile, Khushi was seen smiling and nodding at her sister's response.

Earlier, KJo had asked Khushi if there was any truth to the news that she was indeed dating her The Archies co-star. She said, "False. I say false, It’s not true.” She later added and made a reference to Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om: “You know that scene in Om Shanti Om where there is a row of people saying, ‘Om and I are just good friends'," she added.

Vedang Raina has denied dating Khushi Kapoor

Earlier, Times Now reported that Vedang has said that he shares a ‘strong’ connection with Khushi. However, he clarified that they are not dating. He said, “Khushi and I connected on so many levels. We had a similar taste in music. Khushi and I are not dating. I have a really strong bond with her. We’ve known each other for so long, and we have connected on many things. I am single right now. When the time is right, hopefully that situation changes."

In the same conversation, Raina said that he wants his life partner to be loyal, sweet, and hard-working. Just before the episode of KWK went on air, Vedang was spotted in Mumbai with Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor, and Shikhar Pahariya as they returned from their New Year celebrations.

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor's work front

Janhvi was earlier seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama Bawaal. The film was released on OTT and met with mixed critical response, particularly for drawing parallels between relationship problems with the genocide caused by Adolf Hitler in Germany. She will be next seen playing the role of an IFS officer in Ulajh which also stars Roshan Matthew, Gulshan Devaiah, and Rajesh Tailang. She is also collaborating with Rajkummar Rao on Mr. and Mrs. Mahi which is being produced by Karan Johar. Apart from these, Janhvi is doing the Telugu action film Devara which stars Jr NTR in the lead role.

Khushi, on the other hand, recently made her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Based on the eponymous American comic book series, the film also starred Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, and Aditi Saigal among others. Ever since the film came out, the dating rumors between Khushi and Vedang have sparked as they were spotted frequently on several occasions.

