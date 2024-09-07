Stree 2: Amar Kaushik admits confronting Aparshakti Khurana over his controversial PR-game remark around movie’s credit war

Who shall be credited for Stree 2’s massive success has become a national debate and everyone has something or the other to say on this. While all actors from the film avoided getting embroiled in any such conversation, Aparshakti Khurana gave a statement that fueled the credit-war debate to a whole new level. Director Amar Kaushik has now revealed that he confronted the actor for saying all that he said.

While speaking to Zoom, Aparshakti had alleged a PR narrative over the entire credit war and said, “Main ispe kuch bolunga, baat khulegi toh door tak jaayegi (If I comment on this, it will go far), he had said. In a latest interview with the same portal, Amar Kaushik said that the entire cast video called each other over the murmur and laughed about it.

“I even called Aparshakti after his statement. I asked him, ‘What was that?’”, Amar said revealing that Aparshakti’s response was that he didn’t mean anything in the way that it came out. Khurana told Amar, “I always laugh when I say such things, this time, I just forgot to laugh and it became serious.”

When the filmmaker asked Apar about what he meant or what his intentions were, the actor said, “I was just talking and the way she was asking questions, I just didn’t laugh.” The Bhediya director further acknowledged that Aparshakti Khurana is quite pure at heart and chooses to blurt things out if he is bothered by anything.

The filmmaker added, “He won’t bottle it up. He was like, ‘I am just caught between the fan war’.” Kaushik in the same interview called all off-chart conversations “fan-created controversy” and said that it worked well for the movie’s success. The debate, however, continues to intensify as the viewers can’t decide whether the success should be in Rajkummar Rao’s name or Shraddha Kapoor's.

While the others in the cast like Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana equally helmed the movie on their shoulders.

