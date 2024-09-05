EXCLUSIVE: Stree 2-helmer talks about Bala crossover of Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam in film; spills beans about vampire movie Thamba

Amar Kaushik is riding high on success with his recently released blockbuster Stree 2. The filmmaker recently sat in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla where he spoke about the unexpected featuring of Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam’s Bala poster in his horror-comedy flick.

“I love crossovers. I enjoy seeing the characters I birthed featuring here and there,” Amar said while making mentions of how in one Stree 2 scene, Aparshakti Khurana’s character wipes out Yami Gautam’s Bala poster from a wall.

The Bhediya director continued, “I love this world of Alif Laila, Chandrakanta. Their magical universe really fascinates me. I love crossovers more than horror films.” Amar said that he haven’t watched Harry Potter yet. “My team often tells me to please watch it once and I tell them I am making my own Harry Potter. It’s better not to get inspired,” Kaushik told Pinkvilla.

We also asked Amar about which project he is planning to jump on next. In his response, Kaushik detailed, “Haven’t decided yet but will do it within a month. There’s Bhediya 2 and Stree 3 and something else as well so I am planning to read all scripts and whichever one pulls me more towards it, I will go that way.”

Our host confronted the director about a vampire’s mention towards the climax of Stree 2 hinting at an addition of another character in this Maddock Supernatural Universe. For the uninitiated, Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that Amar is producing a vampire film in this franchise with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna which has been titled Thamba.

Amar dodged detailing much about this film and said, “Kuch Kuch hoga aur aapne jo socha hoga wo nahi hoga (Something will surely happen but it might not be what audiences are expecting)”. He continued, “More than the audience, I am very excited. I come to the office with a feeling that yaar aaj maza aaega, aaj na iss character ke saath aisa ghumaenge, isko aisa karenge. You have no idea how excited I am.”

“I am like a child who used to be excited about comics in his childhood and today I have got one such base of a comic and I am now loving to play it,” Kaushik signed off.

