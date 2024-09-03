When Stree 2 star Rajkummar Rao took a break from shoot and flew from Lucknow to Shillong just to meet his lady love Patralekhaa

All men take cues! Rajkummar Rao is a whole green forest and the man of the hour makes sure to prove the same time and again. The Stree 2 hitmaker fell in love with cinema and now-wife Patralekhaa at the same time. He debuted in 2010 with Love Sex Aur Dhokha and it was the same year when he also got into a relationship with the diva. But are you aware of the craziest thing he did in love?

In a recent interview with Raj Shamani, Rao revealed that back during the filming of Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), he had received a half-day break. The actor thought why not surprise his ladylove? He took a flight from Lucknow to Delhi, then Delhi to Guwahati, and then by read reached Shillong to meet Patralekhaa.

Rajkummar Rao continued in Hindi, “I said, I would take this chance. I finished my work at 4 PM and the call time was 2 PM the next day, so I said I’ll leave now. I managed to get there somehow and spent an hour with her. And, she was like, ‘You came all the way from Lucknow to Shillong for just one hour?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I just wanted to meet you. I wanted to see you’".

I mean if this is not what we call green forest behavior then what would it be? To all women out there, don’t settle for less than this, and here’s another such anecdote to push your expectations even higher. In the same interview, the Shahid actor shared that he once ran from Mumbai airport to Andheri in heavy rain because there was traffic and he didn’t want Patralekhaa to wait.

He detailed, “I don’t like to keep people waiting for me. It was pouring that day and there were a lot of traffic jams, bridge vaghera bhi nhi bane the tab and I said, I can't get late. She is waiting for me, toh( so) I ran almost from there to here." Isn’t it too sweet? Rao and Patra eventually tied the knot on November 15, 2021.

On the work front, the couple is enjoying the success of their recent releases Stree 2 (Rajkummar) and IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack (Patralekhaa).

