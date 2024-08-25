Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor has hilarious reaction as Aparshakti Khurana sings Soft Chitti song; 'Is Lori mein toh ek alag hi...'

Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2 has been in the news for the longest time for all the right reasons and each and every cast has contributed largely towards the film’s success. Recently, Aparshakti Khurana who played the role of Bittu in the film dropped a hilarious video where he can be seen recreating a particular sequence from the film in which Khurana’s character sings a quirky lullaby for his love interest.

Aparshakti did a lipsync over a track created by one of his fans whose hilarious sound, “Soft Chitti, warm chitti, little ball of fur, happy chitti, sleepy chitti, pur, pur, pur.” The actor captioned this selfie video, “Soft Chitti Warm Chitti only on Public Demand.” Soon after he dropped the same, his Stree 2 co-stars jumped in to drop even more funny reactions.

Shraddha Kapoor joked, “Is Lori mein toh ek alag hi madhurta hai (There is a different sweetness in this lullaby).” Abhishek Banerjee who played Jana added, “Mere liye kabhi nahi gaya yeh tu !! (You never sang for me)” Rajkummar Rao simply added, “Waah” with multiple read hearts.

Recently during an interview with Money Control, Khurana revealed that one of the major reasons for Stree 2’s success is its comic quotient. He recalled people coming to the football field and airport and telling him that they loved the lullaby sequence. Aparshakti said, “People are asking to sing it for them. My school friend called me, and he also praised that scene of me singing the lullaby. Warm Chitti.”

Khurana further shared that he feels amazing returning as Bittu in such a successful franchise and is overwhelmed with the love and acceptance the film got from the audience. “I think, ye toh bahut kam dafa hota hai ki aapne itni humble beginnings ki hon film ko lekar aur ye cheezein mil gayi hon US film ko. The first part was made on a very, very, very small, simple budget. That also did well, but these are unprecedented numbers. Yeh, expect toh nahi kiya tha ki aisa hoga.”

