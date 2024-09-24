Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik on feminist undertones in Tamannaah Bhatia’s song Aaj Ki Raat; 'Logon ko lagta hai item song hai toh...'

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 was released earlier this year on Independence Day. While the horror-comedy film received immense love, Tamannaah Bhatia’s cameo appearance for the song Aaj Ki Raat became a sensation on the internet. Recently, director Amar Kaushik talked about having feminist undertones in the song that could also serve the plot line.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik opined that one can have an "item number" to follow the film’s message and take the narrative forward. According to him, one can have "a masala film with an item song" consisting of thoughtful content in the lyrics. The director asserted on delivering a "full package" with a big-budget film.

The 44-year-old director also pointed out that one must be aware of what one wants to convey. He admitted that the audience comes to theaters to watch item songs. However, he was particular about quality and respectfulness in the song, which should also serve the storyline of his horror-comedy film.

"Logon ko lagta hai item song hai toh gande bol hi hone chahiye (People think item song should’ve vulgar lyrics) but I was clear that while the song should be entertaining and fit the film, it should have meaningful lyrics."

The filmmaker further mentioned that he had clearly briefed that they must not go below the belt because their movie was not about that. He stated that a film must be politically correct in some aspects.

"Aap bolo aap jo bolna chahte ho aur aadaein bhi honi chahiye lekin jab aap lyrics suno toh lage ki ‘yeh toh badi baat bol di hai’, aisa baad mein samajh ayega (you say what you want to say. It should’ve expressions but people should realize later that one has said something deep in the lyrics)"

Having said that, upon being asked if the filmmaker was concerned about the message being overshadowed by the item number, Amar jokingly replied that he couldn’t have expressed it like a spiritual song because nobody would’ve listened to it. However, he remarked, people who want to understand would comprehend it.

The sequel to the 2019-released Stree led by Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao also had Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.

