Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video song Mere Mehboob OUT: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri will leave you impressed in this sensuous yet trippy number

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri are looking forward to the release of their upcoming film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The promotional assets of the film including the trailer and the first song have already managed to resonate with the audience. Piquing excitement around the film, the makers have now dropped the second song titled Mere Mehboob which will leave you impressed.

Today, September 23, 2024, the makers of the upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video unveiled the first song across social media platforms. Starring the lead stars Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, Mere Mehboob is sung by Shilpa Rao and Sachet Tandon. It is composed by the talented duo Sachin - Jigar and the lyrics are written by Priya Saraiya.

This latest song is a sensuous and trippy number that showcases the Animal actress’ dancing prowess complemented by Raj’s flawless dance moves. Not only does the latter’s appearance add charm to the song, but the rain dance sequences in the song are icing on the cake.

Watch the full song here

Reacting to the song release, several fans thronged the comments section. A fan wrote, "Rajkumar Rao ruling this time. Real actor" another fan commented, "Again Sachin-Jigar Creating Magic" while a third fan user wrote, "Tripti is extremely graceful, it's impossible to look at others when she's on the screen fire Again" and another fan commented, "mind blowing song superb voice."

Advertisement

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is a story around a newlywed couple who decide to record their wedding night. Chaos and comedy begins when their recorded CD gets stolen.

Apart from the lead stars, the movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania and Ashwini Kalsekar in key roles.

The movie is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaoo Films in association with Kathavachak Films. VVKWWV is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 11, 2024, during the festive weekend of Dussehra. It will be locking horns with Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s prison-break action thriller Jigra at the box office.

ALSO READ: Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh starrer's co-producer shares BTS PIC from recce and it's enough to skyrocket your excitement