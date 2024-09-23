Twinkle Khanna jokingly says she wishes Hema Malini was her mother instead of Dimple Kapadia; ‘This is not the first time…’

Twinkle Khanna continues to fascinate her fans with her columns, where she shares her personal stories in her signature humorous way. Recently, the actress-turned-author revealed that she would have preferred Hema Malini as her mother over Dimple Kapadia.

In her recent column for The Times Of India, Twinkle Khanna openly shared how the sound of water dripping from her purifier brought to mind the iconic ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini. She expressed that no one in India is more dedicated to providing clean water than the actress-turned-politician.

"After endorsing water purifiers for years, she is now performing a dance ballet on the shores of the Ganga to spread a message to keep our rivers clean. But will our citizens listen to her appeal, or will it be a case of you can lead a horse to the jal (water), but you can’t make him drink?," she asked.

Twinkle further recalled telling her mother and veteran actress Dimple Kapadia about her pet peeve. She expressed disappointment over people littering on the roads. According to her, it doesn’t matter how much money is spent on infrastructure if we can’t stop our fellow Indians from "making Rorschach patterns of paan on street corners and lynching people because of religious differences."

Having said that, she acknowledged having "harmonious horns" in the nation. Meanwhile, her mother ended the call, noting that the noise pollution during the Ganpati processions was just as loud as her complaints about it.

"This is not the first time I have wished that Hema Malini was my mother instead. Not only could we discuss clean water at length, but I would also receive a lifetime supply of free water purifiers," she wrote jokingly on a concluding note.

Twinkle is the daughter of later actor Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. Happily married to Akshay Kumar, the actress left acting in 2001 with her last appearance in Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega alongside Fardeen Khan. She then turned towards writing and has authored several books over the years with the first being Mrs Funnybones followed by The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Pyjamas Are Forgiving and Welcome to Paradise.

Meanwhile, Hema Malini is also an elected MP from the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency.

