EXCLUSIVE: Director Amar Kaushik shares what he would have changed in Bhediya if given an opportunity

Amar Kaushik's film Stree 2 is doing staggering business at the box office. The film may also become the highest grossing Indian film in India for the Hindi language. Following the remarkable success of movie, the ace film director graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interview of his. He shared the challenges he faced while working on Stree 2, his future course of action and a lot more.

Amar Kaushik Shares What He Would Change About Bhediya If He Could

In the exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Pinkvilla following Stree 2's thumping success, director Amar Kaushik was asked if he would like to change something about his film Bhediya given an opportunity. Bhediya did roughly Rs 60 crore net in India and was an underperformer. One of the reasons given for the underperformance of the film was that it released right after Drishyam 2, which was doing excellent business even in its second week. The cameo of Bhediya in Stree 2 has now ignited a lot of excitement for the character.

Amar, reflecting on the performance of the film said, "Few things I might change. Like the climax part of it. Maybe in the climax, I don't know I'm not sure because we were writing it in 2020 when nature was a hot topic of discussion; Maybe the message, I would be less preachy, or maybe not. But in terms of the actors, the way they performed, the kind of vfx that we used, the narrative, it would be the same."

Amar Kaushik Tells When He Decided That Bhediya Would Completely Turn Into A Werewolf

Amar also told when he felt he was convinced that the character of Bhediya would completely turn into a werewolf, instead of the character being half man and half werewolf. He said, "Half man and half werewolf, we have seen it in a 100 films in Hollywood. And I got to know when people showed it to me while working on Bhediya. First, I had planned to keep it like that (half man and half werewolf). Somewhere, I felt like we've already seen that and what if he completely turns himself into an animal. When he is in the nature, he fully converts himself into a werewolf, that idea was always there".

Amar Kaushik Has Conceptualised Another Way To Present Bhediya

The director teased his viewers of another way that he will present Bhediya in. He said, "I have another way to show him too. Let's see how that works". "Everything is too budget oriented. Now that I am getting money because of my audience, I will invest that into new characters; The new kind of experience", he concluded.

