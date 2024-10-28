Stree 2 star Shraddha Kapoor is blown away by Vishal Mishra’s ‘Khoobsurat avaaz’; wants to know ‘raaz’ behind it

Shraddha Kapoor is not your regular B-town girlie. She is a powerful woman who drives a red Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica donning traditional clothes, still lives with her parents, and loves her coffee and poha. Apart from being a great actor, she also sometimes entertains her fans by dropping impromptu singing clips. Hence, when she heard singer-composer Vishal Mishra sing a track from her movie Stree 2, she heaped praise on him.

A while ago, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and reposted a video in which Vishal Mishra can be heard singing the track Khoobsurat from her movie Stree 2. She asked the singer, “Aapki Khoobsurat avaaz ka raaz bataiye.” The actress also took to the comments section of the same video posted on Vishal’s profile and stated, “Khoobsurati toh aapki aavaaz mein hai!!!”

In August 2024, Shraddha played a key role in Amar Kaushik’s movie, Stree 2. The comic caper was received with open arms by the audience, who made it a mega blockbuster hit. It seems like this is the only film she will be a part of this year. Looking at her filmography, it is evident that Kapoor is mindful of the projects that come her way, which explains why she works in only one movie a year.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Shakti Kapoor’s daughter shared the reason behind it. she stated, “I think I have the clarity now that I only want to be part of films that really really really excite me, and also the audience. The audience also has a certain expectation of the kind of films that I do and should be doing and the kind of characters I am playing. Jab tak woh feeling nahi aati na ki iss film ka hissa banna hai aur yeh character play karna hai (till I don't get the feeling of being part of a movie or playing a character), till then, I am ok to wait for the absolute right film and right character to come my way.”

Maddock's horror-comedy film also starred Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles.

