Sujoy Ghosh reviews Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon’s Crew: ‘Such a fun film and the cast is to die for’

The film Crew, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in prominent roles, hit theaters on March 29, 2024 and is enjoying significant success, receiving praise from both fans and critics. The film has taken a surprisingly good start at the box office. Recently, renowned director Sujoy Ghosh shared his review for the movie on Twitter, adding to its growing acclaim.

Sujoy Ghosh reviews Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's Crew

Director and actor Sujoy Ghosh recently watched the film Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. After watching it, he shared his thoughts on Twitter for all to see. Ghosh wrote, "saw crew by rajesh krishnan last night. such a fun fun film. and the cast is to die for. matlab super faadu cast!! so jealous of rajesh!!! and the hall was packed. such a happy feeling!".

About Crew

In Crew, Geeta Sethi (played by Tabu), Jasmine Rana (played by Kareena Kapoor Khan), and Divya Bajwa (played by Kriti Sanon) work as flight attendants for Kohinoor Airlines. They struggle to cover their expenses because the company hasn't paid them for over six months. As tensions rise over the airline's financial situation, the trio discovers that top officials are involved in illegal gold trading. Tempted by the money, they join the scheme to escape their financial woes. However, they don't realize the trouble they're getting into by participating in these illegal activities.

The movie also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in pivotal roles.

Crew box office collection

The movie Crew has made Rs 19.25 crores in the first two days, and it's expected to reach around Rs 30 crores by the weekend. Despite facing competition from big films like Godzilla vs. Kong: The New Empire and regional hits like Tillu Square and Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life. Crew is still pulling in good numbers.

