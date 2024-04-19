Following the jazzy appearance of the Amar Singh Chamkila cast, the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to continue the streak of insane shenanigans, promising an unforgettable evening of laughter, family anecdotes, and brotherly camaraderie. In the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the fun-loving Bollywood sibling duo will light up Kap’s Cafe.

With their charismatic presence and humorous revelations, Bollywood handsome hunks Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal will be seen as guests on The Great Indian Kapil Show. In the upcoming episode, Sunny Kaushal shares a particularly amusing aspect of his brother, Vicky Kaushal's personality from his childhood days, his tendency to talk in his sleep, and more.

Sunny Kaushal shares Vicky Kaushal's childhood quirky habit:

Sunny Kaushal shares, "Vicky has a habit of talking in his sleep. While some might mumble a few words, he puts out a full performance. I remember once when we were kids sharing a room, he suddenly sat up, threw his blanket aside, and insisted I 'check his paper.' I played along, reassuring him he scored 100/100 just to get him back to sleep."

Watch the promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show here-

Adding to the comedy, Vicky Kaushal recounted another incident that left their mother bewildered. He shared, "This happened in front of our mother too. I suddenly shouted- He’s running away with the purse! and our mom, completely unaware of my sleep-talking, actually panicked and asked me ‘Who!'" Both the brothers, Kapil, and the audience had a hearty laugh as Vicky shared this anecdote.

Vicky and Sunny Kaushal's evening on The Great Indian Kapil Show guarantees laughter, surprises, and a whole lot of fun. From Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda's rib-tickling performances to Kapil Sharma pulling the legs of the Kaushal brothers, the audiences have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming episode.

Speaking about the last episode, Amar Singh Chamkila actors Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh had graced The Great Indian Kapil Show along with the film's director Imtiaz Ali. While they revealed interesting behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the shoot, director Imtiaz Ali and Dilit Dosanjh matched Kapil Sharma's jokes with their witty sense of humor.

The Great Indian Kapil Show streams a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix. To keep the entertainment quotient high as always, the uncut footage from the episodes is shared on Kapil's YouTube channel, every Monday at 11 am.

