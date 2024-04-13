The Great Indian Kapil Sharma show is stirring up quite a laughter riot. After Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer made some hilarious revelations in the last episode, the cast of Amar Singh Chamkila will make their first appearance tonight at Kap’s Cafe. Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and Imtiaz Ali will grace the episode and viewers can expect music, laughter, and a lot of surprises! We have listed here five things to look forward to in tonight's episode.

5 things to look forward to tonight in The Great Indian Kapil Show

Behind-the-scenes stories of Chamkila

In today’s episode, we will get to see exclusive behind-the-scenes content of Imtiaz Ali directing Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra as they essay their characters in Chamkila. Get ready for lots of funny and interesting stories from the stars, music from Diljit, and some personal tidbits from Parineeti's life, making this episode a must-watch for all Diljit and music fans.

Sunil Grover to sing a song for Chamkila cast

With Sunil Grover's Dafli around, you can expect lots of laughter and excitement! She created a special tune just for the Chamkila cast, and her performance will have everyone, including Parineeti, laughing out loud! The song will be a big hit with the cast, especially Diljit. Viewers will get to see the reaction of Diljit in tonight's episode.

Watch the promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show here:

Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma cooking up a storm

When it comes to witty one-liners, Kapil Sharma is usually the best, but he finds a worthy opponent in the charming Diljit. Kapil jokingly says that Diljit was the only other choice for the role of Chamkila after himself, but Diljit's clever reply ensures a funny exchange. Tune in to see the banter happen!

Dilijit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's epic duet

Get prepared to dance in your living rooms as the Chamkila duo Diljit and Parineeti set a vibe with their popular song. The audience and Kapil can't help but join in the dancing as the two sing together perfectly, lighting up everyone's mood.

Imtiaz Ali reveals how he got the idea for Chamkila

Before working on Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali had already experienced Punjab's lively culture while filming Jab We Met. He met interesting people who showed him the richness and variety of Punjab, which ultimately sparked his interest in the story of Chamkila.

Tune in tonight at 8 PM to watch the episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix!

