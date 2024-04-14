After two successful episodes with Ranbir Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor-Ridhima Kapoor Sahni and Rohit Sharma-Suresh Iyer, The Great Indian Kapil show aired its third episode with the cast of Amar Singh Chamkila featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra and director Imtiaz Ali. The episode was filled with many revelations and had many high points with the comedians acing their gigs.

During the episode, Sunil Grover gave a savage reply to Kapil Sharma's joke and you simply can't miss out on it. Read on to find out what happened.

Sunil Grover's savage reply to Kapil Sharma in The Great Indian Kapil Show

Sunil Grover entered as a Duty-Free product seller named Dafli. The character interacted with Parineeti Chopra and told her how she couldn't attend her wedding as she wasn't invited. Later, Dafli gave her a designer gift in the form of a lizard kept in a designer bag. Furthermore, she started selling a product to Diljit Dosanjh and told him that he doesn't have to buy the product just for the heck of it as a beautiful girl like her is selling. Kapil Sharma infused a punch stating that Dosanjh might buy the product but let the beautiful girl sell it, slyly implying that she isn't beautiful.

Sunil Grover as Dafli had a savage response for Kapil Sharma as she said, "Ab mai woh purani nahi rahi, 6 saal pehle waali. Ab mai na ek baat ke chaar jawab deti hu. samjhe? (I'm not the old person that I was six years ago. Now, I give four comebacks at once).

Take a look at the teaser of the episode here:

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma's infamous tiff

Around six years ago Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma fought while boarding a flight. The altercation resulted in Sunil Grover walking out of their show Comedy Nights With Kapil. Grover was quite a celebrated comedian on the team and was really missed by all after his exit. Now, after six years, the duo has sorted out their differences and has teamed up for Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Parineeti Chopra reveals putting on 15 kilos for Chamkila; Archana Puran Singh reacts