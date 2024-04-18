Sunil Grover is truly one of a kind! His exceptional talent as an artist and comedian is truly praiseworthy. The news of his comeback alongside Kapil Sharma in the latter's latest show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, left us all ecstatic and thrilled.

In a recent interview, Sunil reacted to an interesting query that made him reveal the most misunderstood thing about being a comedian. Let us dive in to know his remarks.

Sunil Grover wishes people not to take them seriously

In an interview with Film Companion, Sunil Grover was asked about the aspect of being a comedian that is generally misunderstood. To this, he answered, "Sabka nahi pata. Jo meri intention hai yaa main kai logon ko jaanta hun, jo mere aas paas hain, unki intention sirf hasane ki hai (I don't know about everyone. My intention or I know many people around me, their intention is only to make everyone laugh)."

rover stressed the importance of not taking things too seriously when someone speaks in a joking manner. The comedian remarked, "Agar wo kuch galat baat kar rahe hain yaa bole toh main samjh sakta hun. Par wo thoda bahut easy ho jao (If he is talking or saying something wrong then I can understand. But take it a little easy)."

Have a look at Sunil Grover's social media post:

Sunil Grover in The Great Indian Kapil Show

It goes without saying that Sunil Grover's presence on the stage of The Great Indian Kapil Show entertains viewers like nothing else. His way of playing different comedic characters before the guests is one of the most inviting factors for Kapil Sharma's new show. Sunil's Dafli character has already become an internet sensation overnight!

In the upcoming episode, Sunil Grover will be seen having banter with Vicky Kaushal. The former will play a rural woman, and in the promo released, we see him calling the Raazi actor her 'husband.'

Check out the promo here:

Before Vicky Kaushal, Sunil Grover's romantic dance with Ranbir Kapoor on the show attracted a lot of attention. The clip went viral on social media, and fans enjoyed the moment on loop. The comedian ensured that the show took a perfect landing with his presence.

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's feud

Prior to The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma worked together on The Kapil Sharma Show. The latter show earned Sunil immense fame and recognition owing to his character of Gutthi. However, things fell apart, and their fallout news churned from the gossip mills after the duo jetted off for an international tour.

In 2017, during their flight, Kapil and Sunil reportedly engaged in a fight on their journey from Australia to India. Their major argument resulted in the abrupt exit of the latter from The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma was reported to have been under the influence and even hit Sunil. Ever since the incident happened, fans eagerly waited for their reunion.

Finally, after years of waiting, we saw the popular comedians under the same roof working together in The Great Indian Kapil Show. On the show, there have been many instances when the duo take a dig at each other by landing sarcastic remarks about their feud. Now, since we have already witnessed the reconciliation among the comedians, fans wish to see them together for a long time.

For the unversed, apart from working as a comedian, Sunil Grover is lauded in the industry for his acting skills as well.

