Suniel Shetty drops UNSEEN pictures to wish his ‘greatest joy of life’ Athiya Shetty on her birthday; we can't get over her cuteness

As actress Athiya Shetty celebrates her birthday today, November 5, 2024, her father and actor Suniel Shetty took to social media for a heartfelt trip down memory lane. The proud dad shared some adorable, unseen baby photos of Athiya and wrote a touching message for the 'greatest joy of his life' on her special day.

In these photos, young Athiya looks absolutely adorable. The Hero actress is seen as a baby in the first three images, completely capturing our hearts. In the last picture, Suniel poses with his two children, creating a charming family moment that’s filled with love.

The caption read, "Happy birthday to the best part of me... my all-time favourite human... my best friend... my confidante and the greatest joy of my life... love you beyond measure, Tiaaaaa".

For those unaware, Shetty made her acting debut in 2015 with the romantic action film Hero, a remake of the 1983 movie by the same name. Produced by Salman Khan, Hero brought her into the limelight, and her performance earned her praise from fans and cinema lovers.

Athiya starred in Mubarakan (2017), a comedy-drama showcasing her comic timing alongside actors like Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. She also appeared in Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019), where she played opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a story of unconventional romance.

Off-screen, Athiya’s personal life gained attention when she married cricketer KL Rahul in January 2023, with whom she shares a deep bond. Their wedding was celebrated in a private ceremony, blending Athiya’s Bollywood connections with Rahul’s cricketing fraternity.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Suniel shared some thoughtful advice for his daughter Athiya, who married cricketer KL Rahul. When asked about his guidance for her, Suniel emphasized the importance of trusting her partner completely.

He noted that, as an athlete, Rahul would often travel, and Athiya might not always be able to accompany him. The Hera Pheri actor likened the highs and lows of an athlete's career to those in an actor's journey.

He was also asked what advice he would give his son-in-law, KL Rahul. In response, he humorously suggested that Rahul shouldn’t be “too good” of a person, as his exceptional character might make others feel inferior in comparison.

