Singham Again: Arjun Kapoor says Ishaqzaade ‘Boy’ has turned into ‘MAN whose manic energy and madness’ is embraced by fans; ‘I dedicated myself…’

The long-anticipated Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again has released in the theaters on Diwali, i.e. November 1, 2024. While the latest installment of the cop-universe is receiving immense love from the fans, Arjun Kapoor has penned a heartfelt note expressing gratitude towards his fans for their love since Ishaqzaade.

Today, on November 2, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared a slide of pictures with raving reviews for his performance in Singham Again. In a heartfelt note, the actor stated that the moment he was roped in for the role, he dedicated himself to the opportunity.

He wrote, "Fifteen months ago, @itsrohitshetty sir chose me for this incredible role, and from that moment, I dedicated myself to ensuring I wouldn’t disappoint him, the fans of Singham or my audience. Today, your love has validated me as Danger Lanka!"

"I am endlessly thankful for your support; your words resonate deeper than I can express. The BOY you fell in love with in Ishaqzaade has grown into the MAN whose manic energy and madness you have embraced in Singham Again," he further added.

"Your belief in me means the world and your encouragement fuels my passion. Thank you for this amazing journey. #SinghamAgain," he wrote on a concluding note.

Reacting to the post, Rakul Preet Singh dropped multiple fire emojis and wrote, "whatee", Ayushmann Khurrana also dropped a fire emoji while Bhumi Pednekar commented with raised hands emojis, Ali Fazal called it, "Amazingggggg" followed by fire emojis, Anshula Kapoor wrote, "Yasssss" followed by fire emojis and Janhvi Kapoor’s beau Shikhar Pahariya dropped three moai and red-heart emojis.

In addition to this, several fans hailed the actor’s performance as one user wrote, "Kya entry ki hai sir" while another fan exclaimed, "So proud of you baba. You made it" while a third fan called him, "One of the best villain" stating "Happy for you."

The fifth installment in Rohit Shetty’s cop-verse, Singham Again features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor in important roles with Salman Khan in a cameo appearance. The action-entertainer is currently running in the theaters.

