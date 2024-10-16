Suniel Shetty DROPS 'like father like son' pic with Ahan Shetty; fans compare Border 2 actor with John Abraham

Suniel Shetty, who made his Bollywood debut with Balwaan in 1992, has contributed to Hindi cinema for over three decades. Suniel has proven his versatility with his variety of roles in his illustrious career, be it playing an antagonist in Main Hoon Na or a comic character in Awara Paagal Deewana. Suniel recently dropped 'like father like son' pic with Ahan Shetty and fans compared Border 2 actor with John Abraham.

Suniel Shetty took to Instagram to share a photo collage of himself with his son, Ahan Shetty. The collage features Suniel's old picture from his younger days and Ahan's photo presumably clicked in recent times. Going by his look, it seems that the right one is from his debut film, Balwaan.

The father-and-son duo is twinning in black vests. The celebrated actor is sporting high-waist jeans and a belt. He has his hand on his waist. Both of them have completed their looks with a pair of black sunglasses. They are flaunting their toned and muscular biceps.

The photo collage read, "Son and father." The Dhadkan actor wrote, "Because every picture tells a story."

Fans are going gaga over Suniel Shetty's latest post featuring his son, Ahan Shetty. Many netizens compared the senior actor with his son while praising both in the comment section. Some of them pointed out that the Tadap actor resembles John Abraham.

"Actually your son looks more like John Abraham...Nation wants to know," read a comment. "Ahan bhai is looking like John Abraham," one Instagram user wrote.

"Mujhe laga John Abraham hai," another Instagram user commented.

Meanwhile, Ahan Shetty, who made his debut with Tadap in 2021, now has Border 2, the sequel to Border. In the upcoming film, Ahan will play a soldier led by Sunny Deol's troop. Suniel Shetty earlier shared his excitement about his son Ahan joining JP Dutta's directorial on X.

In his post, the senior actor expressed that he is proud that Ahan has joined the cast of Border 2. For the unversed, Suniel played a soldier in the 1997 film, Border.

Meanwhile, Suniel has Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline.

