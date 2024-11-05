Athiya Shetty Birthday: When husband KL Rahul hilariously revealed ‘whole family’ is scared of Suniel Shetty’s daughter

Athiya Shetty and her husband, cricketer KL Rahul, are a couple to admire, constantly setting relationship goals. As Athiya celebrates her birthday today, let's remember a moment when KL playfully mentioned that her entire family is a bit 'scared' of her, while she herself fears no one.

In a candid chat with Vogue India, Athiya Shetty posed a fun question to KL Rahul about her closest family ties and who they fear the most. With a playful grin, he responded that Athiya shares a special bond with her mother, but amusingly added that the entire family is a little scared of her, noting that she’s not intimidated by anyone.

He said, "You are the closest to your mother and the whole family is afraid of you. She is not scared of nobody."

When asked which of them is the better cook, Athiya humorously admitted that they put this to the test during lockdown—with less-than-successful results on her part. She shared that she managed to burn banana bread, leading to the conclusion that KL Rahul definitely takes the crown in the kitchen!

When the couple was asked about the ‘funny one’ between them, KL Rahul confidently claimed the title, while Athiya playfully challenged him, suggesting they put it to a vote on set to settle the debate.

As for who apologizes first, Athiya admitted she’s usually the one to say ‘sorry’ first, to which KL Rahul teased, ‘because she’s always wrong’, adding a lighthearted touch to their playful dynamic.

When asked who’s more stubborn, both Athiya and KL Rahul immediately pointed fingers at each other, sparking a laugh. KL Rahul then remarked that anyone who knows them would agree that she’s the more stubborn one.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul exchanged vows on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends. The couple celebrated their union at Suniel Shetty's serene farmhouse in Khandala, creating a memorable backdrop for their special day.

In her Bollywood journey, Athiya Shetty has taken on a few select projects. She debuted with Hero, then starred alongside Arjun Kapoor in Mubarakan. She also made a lively appearance in the song Tere Naal Nachna from Nawabzaade. Her latest role was in Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019), where she starred opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Pinkvilla wishes Athiya Shetty a very happy birthday!

