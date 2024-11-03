THROWBACK: When Salman Khan admitted to fan he fumbles with word ‘philanthropist’; ‘Main toh kabhi nahi use karta'

Salman Khan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He is appreciated by his fans for his honesty and warm nature. In this piece, let’s throwback to the moment when the superstar admitted to a fan that he fumbles with the word ‘philanthropist.’ He even said that he didn’t use the word ever.

In an old appearance on the show Aap Ki Adalat, a fan wanted to call Salman Khan a great ‘philanthropist’, but she fumbled with the word. In response, the actor said, “Haan, yeh word pe main bhi atakta hun. Koshish karo, main toh kabhi nahi use karta (Yes, I also get stuck on this word. I never use it).”

He mentioned that he never even tried to say that word. Salman playfully added that he was impressed when someone managed to say that word with ease. He shared that ‘charity’ is a simple word.

The fan then asked Salman from whom, among his father and mother, he had inherited his good nature. He replied, “Yeh isme 50-50 hai, dono ka hai (It’s 50-50, it’s from both of them).”

Salman Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Sikandar. In the action entertainer, he is set to collaborate with actress Rashmika Mandanna for the first time. Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi will also be seen in pivotal roles. Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is scheduled to hit the silver screen on Eid 2025.

Advertisement

Earlier, in an exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed what to expect from Salman’s character in the film. A source close to the development shared, “It’s a heroic character that capitalizes on the effortless arrogance on screen. He is a Sikandar in a true sense, coming from a family of kings, and his behavior has the traits of anger and arrogance.”

Salman also has the action comedy Kick 2 in his future lineup. Sajid Nadiadwala teased the audience with a behind-the-scenes picture of the actor from the Kick 2 photoshoot in October 2024. Moreover, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan starrer classic Karan Arjun is set to re-release in theaters on November 22.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan announces he has finally quit smoking after 30 years; 'Mujhe aisa laga tha ki...'