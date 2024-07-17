Did Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul buy apartment worth Rs 20 crore at Pali Hill, Bandra? Here's everything we know

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married on January 23, 2023, and have been going strong as one of the most loved couples in B-town. Whenever they get clicked together by paps, their pictures and videos go viral instantly and fans shower them with an abundance of love.

The latest buzz is that the couple has bought an apartment worth Rs 20 crore in one of Mumbai's posh areas Pali Hill, Bandra.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul purchase a luxurious apartment in Bandra, Mumbai

According to Hindustan Times, the property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com suggest Indian cricketer and Bollywood actress, KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty have recently purchased a luxurious apartment worth Rs 20 crore at Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai. Reportedly, the 3,350 sq ft property is on the 2nd floor of the ground-plus-18 floors Sandhu Palace building. It comes with a parking space of four cars.

As per the documents, the couple has paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.20 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000 for the property. The transaction was registered on July 15. Talking about the building, it has received a partial occupation certificate from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

More celebs who live in Bandra

Several big stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Saif-Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri also have their houses in Bandra.

Advertisement

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul seek blessings at Kuttaru Koragajjana temple

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul recently visited the Kuttaru Koragajjana temple in Mangaluru to see divine blessings. The couple was accompanied by Athiya's brother and actor Ahan Shetty.

Earlier, in June the actress took to Instagram and shared glimpses of her vacation in Mallorca, Spain, with KL Rahul. The pictures went viral and fans showered the couple with immense love.

About Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding

After dating for three years, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul married each other at Suniel Shetty's Khandala mansion in January 2023. Even though it was an intimate wedding that happened away from Mumbai, it was widely covered by paps, and fans had a great time discussing it on social media.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates about the couple.

ALSO READ: Anant-Radhika Shubh Ashirwad: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty in contrasting ensembles prove that love and fashion go hand in hand