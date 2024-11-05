INSIDE Citadel: Honey Bunny Screening: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu glow with happiness; Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and more join; PICS

The release of the highly anticipated series Citadel: Honey Bunny is just around the corner. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are set to join the Citadel Universe with this Indian spinoff. A special screening of the show was held recently which was graced by a number of celebrities. Inside pictures from the event have now surfaced which showcase the lead pair glowing with happiness. Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and more were also part of the night.

The official Instagram handle of Prime Video India shared a series of glimpses from the special screening of Citadel: Honey Bunny which took place on November 4, 2024 in Mumbai. The first slide showed Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu sharing a laugh. The actor was dressed in a sharp black suit, while his co-star looked stunning in a silver dress. In another picture, Varun posed with the director duo Raj & DK.

Aditya Roy Kapur was also present at the screening and was seen donning a huge smile. Samantha posed with Kashvi Majmundar, who is playing the role of young Nadia in the series. Varun was captured amid a conversation with Shahid Kapoor. There were some more happy moments of the cast.

Nimrat Kaur, Nargis Fakhri, Vikramaditya Motwane, Rasika Dugal, Arjun Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, and others also attended the event.

Have a look at the post!

Fans showered love on the star cast of the show and other celebrities who were at the special screening. One person said, “Varun Dhawan, Aditya roy Kapur, Shahid Kapoor hearthrobs,” while another wrote, “@samantharuthprabhuoff slaying as always.” A comment read, “They all looked beautiful.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Varun Dhawan plays the role of stuntman Bunny, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu portrays a struggling actress. The duo is a part of a secret spy agency. Citadel: Honey Bunny also features Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, and Shivankit Parihar.

The series is produced by D2R Films & Amazon MGM Studios. Executively produced by The Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Raj & DK, it will be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 7.

