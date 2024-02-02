Sunny Deol 'Nikle Gaddi Leke to Udaipur' with father Dharmendra; see their adorable road trip PIC

Sunny Deol and Dharmendra are one of the most loved son-father duos in the film industry. Sunny often shares pictures and videos with his father on his social media account and receives a lot of love. He recently shared a picture of himself posing with his father as they headed to Udaipur. In the caption, he used a nostalgic line from one of the songs of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Sunny Deol and Dharmendra head to Udaipur

Taking to his Instagram account, Sunny Deol dropped a picture of himself with his father Dharmendra. In the picture, the father-son duo can be seen posing together flaunting bright smiles.

Sharing the picture, Sunny wrote, "Main Papa Nikle Gaddi Leke to Udaipur." For the outing, Sunny wore a blue shaded chequered shirt and pants and paired them with a bucket hat while the veteran actor donned a black jacket, pants, and a cap. Have a look:

As soon as the picture was shared, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol dropped red heart emojis. Fans can also be seen sharing red hearts along with lovely words in the comment box.

Work front

Sunny Deol had a striking comeback with the Gadar 2: The Katha Continues in 2023. The film also starred Ameesha Patel and broke records at the box office. The action-packed sequel revived the popular on-screen chemistry of Sunny and Ameesha as they reprised their iconic roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena along with Utkarsh Sharma as a grown-up version of their son Jeetey.

Sunny will next be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947, which is being backed by Aamir Khan. It will mark Sunny's reunion with Santoshi after a long time.

On the other hand, Dharmendra will be seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. It also casts Dimple Kapadia. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, they also wrote the dialogue and screenplay of the film. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, the romantic drama is set to be released under the production banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Meanwhile, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is scheduled to hit the theaters on February 9, 2024.

