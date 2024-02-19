Sushmita Sen says she was 'laughing' in operation theater post heart attack: 'We were joking'

Sushmita Sen is currently basking in the success of her recent web series, Aarya 3: Antim Vaar. The actress had suffered a heart attack during its shoot. In a recent interview, the former beauty pageant spoke about her autoimmune condition. She also revealed that she was laughing in the operation theatre and was having fun around that time.

In an interview with Curly Tales, Sushmita Sen spoke about suffering from an autoimmune disease. She said, "I went through this entire phase of my life where I went through an autoimmune condition. One of the biggest problems with that is brain fog. I ask you, 'What is your name?' and then, two seconds later, I ask you again, 'What is your name?' I'm sorry. As a public figure, that was something that bothered me a lot because I was suddenly not in my power to be aware and mindful."

She said that she has been aware of her health since her parents are heart patients. She stated that they had a good report just six months before suffering from a heart attack. The Aarya actress also revealed that she was laughing in the operation theatre. "But if you ask me about my lifestyle, I celebrate life. I have always been a happy person, so that really helped through this crisis because I was laughing even on the OT table. We were joking, me and my doctor. I had a really fun doctor, so we were just looking at the angioplasty happening, and we really had a terrific time", she added.

Sushmita Sen's work front

Sen was recently seen in the final season of Ram Madhvani's action crime web series Aarya called Aarya 3: Antim Vaar. Last year, she appeared in the web series Taali. In it, she played the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant. Both her performance and the series were well received.

