Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda reveals he sold his father's hard-earned properties to fund biopic

Randeep Hooda recently discussed the challenges he faced while making the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which he also directed. Besides investing a significant amount of his own money into the project, which was delayed at one point, the versatile actor also underwent significant weight loss, which he had to manage throughout the challenging production.

Randeep Hooda sold his father's properties to fund Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Randeep Hooda recently appeared as a guest on the BeerBiceps podcast. He discussed his journey with the film, emphasizing his desire for it to be seen globally and not pigeonholed as a right-wing creation during an election year. He revealed his initial plans to release the film on August 15 last year, then on January 26, pouring his heart and soul into it.

However, despite his efforts, the project encountered obstacles. The original team attached to the film lacked the dedication to produce a high-quality product, solely aiming to churn out a film without much regard for its artistic value. Financial constraints made things more difficult. The Sarbjit actor recounted selling off properties in Mumbai, bought by his father, to finance the film, . This film didn’t have anybody’s support, he said.

Talking about his transformation to play the character, Randeep shared that he lost a lot of weight, bringing it down to 60 kilograms. But the real challenge was keeping that weight during the tough filming. He directed the movie without eating proper meals, relying only on water, black coffee, and green tea. Later, he added chilla, dark chocolate, and nuts to his diet. This led to sleep problems, and he fell down a few times on set.

He remembered a time when he hurt his knee while riding one of his horses. He passed out while riding once and fell off the horse. His leg was twisted under the knee. He punched it back into place himself before being taken to the emergency room. He had torn three ligaments. He couldn't move for two months after that and started eating more due to stress. It was very difficult to lose weight with a limp leg. He then followed a fast stimulation diet, only eating a spoon of almond butter, a spoon of coconut oil, and a few nuts throughout the day. That was all he ate.

The movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar received mixed reviews when it premiered on March 22. However, it has managed to perform decently at the box office since its release. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande in a pivotal role.

