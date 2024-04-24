The pre-wedding festivities of Arti Singh and her boyfriend, Dipak Chauhan, have already begun. The couple recently celebrated their lavish haldi ceremony, followed by a mehendi event. Last night, Arti's family organized a grand sangeet night, which was attended by the bride-to-be's close friends and family members. The soon-to-be couple even posed for the media, radiating joy and happiness.

Well, the presence of several celebrities added to the glam of the event and attracted a crowd of television's elite. The starry event also witnessed most of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants putting their stylish feet forward. From Ankita Lokhande to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mahira Sharma to Rashami Desai, the guests made sure to arrive at the event in style. Let us have a closer look at who wore what and how!

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's twinning game

Bigg Boss 17 couple Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande lit up Arti Singh's sangeet with their twinning game. The duo arrived in black outfits, winning our hearts! They stole the spotlight with their charming smiles and joyful gestures while posing for the media. Vicky opted for a black tuxedo, while the Pavitra Rishta actress amped up the glam quotient with her black fusion dress. Her outfit featured a sleek pallu and light ruffle designs at the bottom. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Ankita Lokhande's bralette blouse added a sensual touch to her look. To keep the glitz game on, she accessorized her outfit with diamond jewelry and shiny makeup. She completed her look with a matching purse and heels.

Rashami Desai stuns in a heavy lehenga

What would be more beautiful than wearing a heavy embellished lehenga at a sangeet night? Rashami Desai realized the same and arrived at Arti's sangeet in a rose pink lehenga. She shimmered in her outfit, and the stone-studded designs complimented her fair tone. Needless to say, the diva went all out with her ensemble. Her lehenga boasted intricate embroidery, a net dupatta, and a matching blouse featuring a deep V-neck design.

As her hair cascaded down her shoulders, we fell in love with her timeless beauty. Rashami wore diamond jewelry radiating glam and glitz. Ditching the heavy makeup look, the Bigg Boss 13 fame went for subtle makeup.

Yuvika Chaudhary turns heads in yellow ensemble

If Beauty had a face, it would definitely be Yuvika Chaudhary! The actress arrived at Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's sangeet ceremony in a bright yellow lehenga, adding a touch of beauty to the joyous occasion. For an exquisite ensemble, it looked classy and elegant at the same time. Yuvika did not wear heavy jewelry, letting her outfit grab the attention. The pearl necklace was enough to add a layer of allure to her charming beauty.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee looks pretty in pink

To add her magic to the sangeet festivity of Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee opted for a gorgeous pink lehenga. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress turned heads with her irresistible beauty and stylish appearance. The intricate bead and mirror work on her lehenga shined brightly. She wore it with a matching blouse with a sensual neck design and cutouts.

Completing her look, Devoleena carried a silvery bag and wore diamond jewelry. Instead of the usual open hairstyle, she tied her hair into a sophisticated ponytail. The henna designs on her hands complemented the actress' look.

Advertisement

Mahira Sharma wears a yellow suit

Mahira Sharma was a sight to behold in her simple yet elegant yellow suit. Ditching the lehenga fashion at the bride-to-be Arti Singh's sangeet event, Mahira added magic to the evening with her sweet presence. Her plain yellow suit with white asymmetrical borders looked pretty. Mahira carried the net dupatta elegantly, and her subtle makeup was captured brightly as she posed for the cameras.

Kashmera Shah's fierce style

After hosting a lavish bridal shower for Arti Singh, Kahsmera Shah has made sure to make the bride-to-be's pre-wedding festivities as memorable as possible. Speaking of Kashmera's last night look, the actress opted for a sequined saree with a dazzling black drape. Looking unapologetically bold, she made sure to walk in style and radiate confidence.

Her fusion saree featured a slit adding a sensual touch. The sleeveless blouse complemented her slit game to the next level. Kashmera's high ponytail hairstyle and bold makeup aced up her game. Her makeup included kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-laden lashes, nude lipstick, and well-framed eyebrows.

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai redefine elegance

For Arti and Dipak's sangeet ceremony, Kishwer Merchantt arrived in style by wearing an ivory satin lehenga. Her heavily designed blouse balanced the simplicity of her ensemble. The actress looked breathtaking, and the way she carried her outfit beamed sophistication. Taking the minimalistic route in jewelry and makeup, Kishwer allowed her ivory lehenga to steal the spotlight.

On the other hand, Suyyash Rai looked dapper in a black shirt and a matching pair of pants. He added a stylish factor by wearing a blue coat with patterns made out of velvet fabric.

For the unversed, Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan are all set to get married on April 25, 2024, at the ISKCON temple.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh does THIS memorable thing at her sangeet ceremony leaving guests surprised; WATCH