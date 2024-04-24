Arti Singh's wedding to Navi Mumbai-based businessman Dipak Chauhan is currently the talk of the town. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun, and the actress is beaming with joy. Last night, the bride-to-be celebrated her sangeet ceremony with her close friends and family members. During the event, the Waaris actress stole the show with her beautiful performance.

The sangeet ceremony also marked the reunion of the Bigg Boss 13 celebrities, as most of the contestants turned up for a get-together. Their presence under the same roof made Arti's pre-wedding festivity more memorable for her.

Arti Singh's mesmerizing performance for Dipak Chauhan

Ever since Aarti Singh announced her marriage to boyfriend Dipak Chauhan, she has been making headlines in the media. After celebrating her grand mehndi and haldi event, the actress left us stunned with her beautiful performance dance performance at her sangeet ceremony. Decked in a bright green sleeveless embellished lehenga, the Bigg Boss 13 fame danced her heart out and dedicated the act to her family and beau Dipak.

Have a look at her video here:

In the video, we can see the actress grooving to the melodious tunes of Paalkhi Mein Hoke Sawar Chali Re. Her bright smile and incomparable excitement to begin a new chapter in her life add allure to her look. Karan Singh Grover, who attended the starry night, also posted Arti's dance video that showed her giving a heart-touching performance on Aangan Galiyan Chaubara Chod Chali Bachpan Sara. Dropping the short clip, Karan mentioned, "Congratulations for finding true love! @artisingh5 and @dipakchauhan09."

Check out the video here:

Ahead of their glamorous sangeet night, Arti Singh and her fiance Dipak Chauhan radiated happiness as the posed for the paparazzi. It turned out to be a starry event, with several celebrities marking their presence, including Ankita Lokhande, Rashami Desai, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Arti Singh's sangeet look

The bride-to-be arrived at her sangeet ceremony wearing a stunning green lehenga featuring intricate designs. The golden thread designs at the borders of her lehenga and matching blouse amped up her glam quotient. Coming to her accessories, the colorful bangles added a vibrant touch, while the green-stone studded diamond jewelry created an elegant style. Arti's statement earrings went perfectly with her embellished traditional outfit.

The beautiful henna designs on her hands complemented Arti's look. However, the Bigg Boss 13 fame paid close attention to styling her outfit that did not turn out to be too glitzy but exuded elegance. Her hair was done in curls, and rather than leaving it open, the bride-to-be tied it up in a sophisticated ponytail.

On the other hand, Dipak Chauhan looked dapper as he opted for white satin dhoti-style pants, which he paired with a short indo-western style kurta. He dressed to impress, and how! The top wear boasted golden designs. Undeniably, the soon-to-be couple rocked in their outfit!

Arti Singh's wedding to Dipak Chauhan

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan are all set to take the plunge and get married to each other on April 25th, 2024, at the ISKCON Temple. The Waaris actress introduced Dipak to her fans and admirers through her social media.

About Arti Singh

Arti Singh is Krushna Abhishek's sister and participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. During her stint on the show, she stood up for herself in various situations and made sure to make strong bonds with her fellow contestants. Her camaraderie with Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz always made her a part of discussions both inside and outside the house. Well, Pinkvilla exclusively informed the readers that Dipak's late mother had been fond of Arti since the Bigg Boss 13 days.

