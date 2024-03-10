Taapsee Pannu speaks on 'harsh reality' of Bollywood camps; lauds Priyanka Chopra-Deepika, Anushka, Alia Bhatt

Taapsee Pannu has established herself in the film industry through her distinct choice of roles. Currently, she's focused on promoting her upcoming movie, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba. In a recent interview, the actress discussed the difficulties she encounters in connecting with Bollywood's influential circles. She emphasized that her reluctance to attend late-night parties reduces her chances of landing roles in big-budget films.

Taapsee Pannu opens up on the ‘harsh reality’ of Bollywood camps

During a recent interaction with Zoom, popular Bollywood actress Taaposee Pannu mentioned that she was advised to message influential individuals so they would invite her to their birthday celebrations. However, she couldn't do it as it didn't align with her personality. She also couldn't stay up late as she wakes up early. Since the actress doesn't drink or smoke, she feels out of place at such gatherings. Instead, Taapsee prefers to party with close friends where she enjoys dancing and eating. She added, “I can’t party with people whom I don’t know well; main kya baat karungi (what will I talk about). People know I won’t come so they don’t call me as well. However, it doesn’t mean I won’t get any work if I don’t party.”

That being said, Taapsee acknowledged that attending parties provides access to Bollywood circles. She also mentioned that she finds inspiration in her fellow actors. She expressed admiration for Priyanka Chopra's accomplishments and the career decisions made by Anushka Sharma. She said, “Look at Deepika Padukone, it’s not that she has faced controversies but see how elegantly she straddles this. For Alia Bhatt, we may say she has had things handed to her on a platter, but she is making the most of the opportunities.”

She revealed that Bollywood has its own groups. The issue of nepotism revolves around gaining access. While she believes that she wouldn't be considered unfit for a role in a big-budget film, she might not be recommended for the part because her name isn't as familiar as actors associated with specific camps. She said, “Bollywood camps are there. The nepotism debate that we talk about is the problem of getting access. If a big budget films is being made, I am sure nobody would disrespect me by saying I am not fit for the role, but I might not get the part because my name will not be brought up as other actors, who are part of camps, they would be recommended for the part.”

She added, “The harsh reality is that big films is about access and I don’t have that access to make it into that room.” She then mentioned that parties serve as a means to enter certain groups. By socializing and forming friendships, opportunities for collaboration arise. However, she finds the process of attending late-night parties exhausting and draining. She further added, “I can’t sustain it. That’s not me. So, I might as well chose the harder way to do a lot of films and a lot of good work. I don’t have the liberty to do bad work because one bad film will cost me a lot as I don’t have access to the camps to make up for it.”

Taapsee Pannu's work front

Taapsee Pannu's latest film was Dunki, released in 2023, where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The Rajkumar Hirani-directed movie also featured Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Boman Irani in significant roles.

The skilled actress is set to appear in the movie Woh Ladki Hai Kahan alongside Pratik Gandhi. Additionally, she's involved in the sequel to her popular Netflix film Haseen Dilruba, titled Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, where Vikrant Massey also plays a lead role.

