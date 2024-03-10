Taapsee Pannu opens up on her relationship with beau Mathias Boe; dubs marriage speculations as ‘stupid’

Taapsee Pannu has recently grabbed headlines amid rumors circulating about her marriage to her beau Mathias Boe. Reports suggest that the actress is set to tie the knot later this month. In a recent interview, Taapsee opened up about her relationship with Mathias, and she also dismissed the marriage speculations as "stupid.”

Taapsee Pannu on relationship with Mathias Boe

In a recent interview with Zoom, Taapsee Pannu discussed her dating history, revealing that she hasn't had a “flamboyant” dating life. She remarked that like everyone else, she had to kiss many frogs before finding her prince charming.

Reflecting on her current relationship with Mathias Boe, Taapsee emphasized the importance of maturity, stating, "Eventually, when I grew up and started working, it's been the same man, and that's because he is a man, he’s not a boy. That is a huge difference." She expressed her belief that only a mature individual can have the sense of security to be in a relationship with her.

Taapsee elaborated on not “short selling” herself, highlighting the emotional investment involved and its potential impact on her life and career. She stated, "So, I know that I want to be with a man, not a boy."

Advertisement

When asked about any changes she's experienced since beginning her relationship with Mathias, Taapsee noted that she has never felt burdened by the relationship. She suggested that every girl should assess whether they feel weighed down or uplifted by their relationship, considering it a crucial parameter for gauging its health. She added, “If you're feeling the baggage, that's a red flag. So that's a very clear way of deciding if it’s a red flag or good to go.”

Taapsee Pannu on her marriage rumors with Mathias Boe

During the same conversation, Taapsee Pannu addressed the recent speculations surrounding her marriage with Mathias Boe. She expressed her frustration with the unwarranted speculation, saying that whenever she decides to get married, the world will know about it.

Taapsee said, “It's stupid to start speculations now,” suggesting that if people wanted to speculate, they should have done so a decade ago when she first began dating her partner. She mentioned that she was confident within a year of their relationship that when she decides to marry, it would be with Mathias.

Taapsee emphasized that she is loved for her work, and sees no reason to provide explanations about her personal life. Talking about the incessant probing, she admitted that such curiosity only makes her more guarded.

Taapsee made it clear that if and when there's something significant to share, she will do so in her own time. She emphasized that there's nothing wrong with marriage, as it's an accepted part of life. The actress said that she's not engaging in any deceitful or illegal behavior and has always been transparent about her relationships. Taapsee assured, “So, whenever it happens, you will know.”

ALSO READ: Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Teaser: Taapsee Pannu-Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal star in tale of love, deception