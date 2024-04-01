Taapsee Pannu wants to judge KKR’s Andre Russell-Rinku Singh’s faceoff ‘in person’ as they sing Lutt Putt Gaya

Social media is abuzz with the ongoing Indian Primer League matches. Shah Rukh Khan’s team Kolkata Knight Riders has also been stirring the internet with their impressive performances. On the other hand, a fun banter video of KKR's star duo Andre Russell and Rinku Singh emerged as they were seen humming Arijit Singh’s Lutt Putt Gaya from the movie, Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. Recently, the actress, impressed with their rendition, also reacted on her Instagram story.

Taapsee Pannu reacts to Andre Russell and Rinku Singh's video

Yesterday a video was jointly posted by the official Instagram pages of Kolkata Knight Riders and Red Chillies Entertainment. In the video, Andre Russell and Rinku Singh were seen engaged in a fun face-off as they were crooning Lutt Putt Gaya from the movie, Dunki. The video featured Rinku asking Russell to sing the same while the Windies all-rounder quipped, “You don't sing that song, it's my song,” followed by Rinku teasing the Jamaican cricketer for his accent.

The video captioned, “Who did it better - Dre or Rinku,” didn't go unnoticed by the leading lady of Dunki, Taapsee Pannu who took to her Instagram stories to react to the video. Sharing the video, she expressed her wish to ‘judge’ the ‘tournament’ in person. She wrote, “I think I want to judge this tournament in person.”

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the video

The video posted on the internet was also well-received by the fans. Reacting to it, a fan wrote, “Hence proved Russell is a pure all-rounder he can smash sixes he can take wickets, and he can sing as well,” another fan commented, “Srk ka alag craze hai alag charm hai,” while a third fan wrote, “Okay but when he sang "lutt putt gaya" his voice was literally so nice.”

Taapsee Pannu's work front

On the professional front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. A couple of days back, it came to light that the actress has completed the shoot of her next comedy film, Khel Khel Mein. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the highly anticipated film stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal in important roles. The film is a story of friends who meet each other after a long time and end up in hilarious chaos.

