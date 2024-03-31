Boney Kapoor says ‘I love Shikhar Pahariya’ as he talks about Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored beau; ‘We’re blessed to have him’

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are the popular rumored lovebirds in Bollywood. The two are often seen vacationing together and stepping out in public. Nevertheless, the two have never confirmed or reacted to the speculations about their relationship.

Despite that, on various occasions, Shikhar is seen spending time with Janhvi’s family and has also been clicked with Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor during public events. In a recent interview, the veteran producer talked extensively about his bond with Shikhar.

Boney Kapoor talks about Janhvi Kapoor's rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya

Boney Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his next production, Maidaan led by Ajay Devgn. The veteran producer who is known to be a cool dad for sharing a friendly bond with his kids was recently in a conversation with Zoom. During the conversation, he was asked about the bond that he shares with his daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. To this, Kapoor didn’t miss the chance to speak highly of him.

Expressing his deep admiration towards Shikhar, he said, “I love him and in fact, in between a couple of years back Janhvi was not seeing him but I was still friendly to him. I was convinced he can never be an ex. He’ll be around. When any person is there for you in any capacity whether it’s for me, whether it’s for Janhvi, whether it’s for Arjun, he is friendly to all. So I feel we’re blessed to have somebody like him in our set up.”

About Maidaan

The eagerly-awaited Maidaan led by Ajay Devgn is the upcoming biographical drama based on the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who brought significant changes to the nation's sport. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the cast includes Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and renowned Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in important roles. The film will be released on April 10.

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal. She is currently busy with her projects in the South. She has the highly anticipated Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR in the lead role along with Saif Ali Khan essaying the antagonist.

In addition to this, she also has Mr. and Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao helmed by Sharan Sharma. The film is expected to be released early this year. Furthermore, she also has Roshan Matthew’s Ulajh and Dharma-backed Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar co-starring Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.

