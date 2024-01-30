Tabu celebrates 20 years of Maqbool with Irrfan Khan starrer’s special poster; Dia Mirza calls her 'precious'

Tabu and Irrfan Khan starrer Maqbool completed its 20 years of release today, January 30. The film was theatrically released in 2004. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film, Tabu took to her social media account and dropped a special poster from the film. Bollywood actress Dia Mirza had a beautiful reaction to it.

Tabu shares special poster to celebrate Maqbool's 20 years of release

Taking to her Instagram account, Tabu shared a special poster of her film Maqbool co-starring Irrfan Khan to celebrate the film's 2oth anniversary. In the poster, the actress' face can be seen filled with blood. She did not write any caption for the post and let the picture do the talking.

Reacting to the post, Dia Mirza commented, "One of my most favourite films ever. Tabu ma you are so precious." Have a look:

As soon as the poster was dropped, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "The best we have. Exquisitely beautiful and exceptionally talented." Another commented, "The performance of agessss." "This movie was just so amazing and different it was so goooood," wrote a third fan. A fourth fan said, "Tabu ji you r extremely talented , Versatile Actor , respectful regard." Others including director Vasan Bala, dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

About Maqbool

The hard-hitting is an adaption of William Shakespeare's Macbeth. Directed by one of the celebrated filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj, the intense relationship drama starred Tabu, Irrfan Khan, Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles.

Maqbool received international acclaim and recognition as it was showcased at the prestigious Toronto Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival.

After Maqbool, Tabu, and Vishal Bhardwaj collaborated in films like Omkara, and Haider which are again based on William Shakespeare's Othello and Hamlet respectively.

Recently, the actress-director duo collaborated in Khufiya. During a recent conversation with Film Companion, Vishal Bhardwaj praised Tabu. He shared, “Tabu is a very fine actor. She is a very nuanced actor and a sensitive person. She has a solid sense of humor. All these things make her a beautiful woman who is very sophisticated in her performance."

Apart from Tabu, the spy-thriller also has Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi in significant roles. Khufiya, an adaptation of Amar Bhushan’s best-selling novel, Escape To Nowhere, is currently streaming on Netflix.

