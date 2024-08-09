Tabu's nephew Fateh Randhawa to do biopic on grandfather and wrestling legend Dara Singh? Report

Fateh Randhawa is set to make his acting debut in the film industry. As per a report, the grandson of wrestling legend Dara Singh and the nephew of Tabu will do a biopic on his grandfather. Fateh has an envious physique and chiseled features and is the son of Farah Naaz and Vindu Dara Singh.

According to the latest Bombay Times report, Tabu's nephew Fateh Randhawa will make his acting debut with the biopic of his grandfather Dara Singh. The report also mentioned that Fateh has a script on his grandpa’s life and he is keen to make a film on him.

When asked if he is going to play in the film, Fateh said, "It is too early to say anything." The above-mentioned portals also reported that Fateh may even play the part of the younger Dara in the inspirational biopic.

Meanwhile, Fateh is the grandson of India’s wrestling legend and film icon, Dara Singh. He became a household name after he played Hanuman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan and he was the first Indian sportsperson to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

On the other hand, Tabu is one of the most loved actresses in the film industry. She was recently seen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha co-starring Ajay Devgn.

Advertisement

Speaking to We Are Yuvaa, she recently opened up on why women actors are often questioned about the persistent gender pay gap in the Indian film industry.

She said that every media person will ask females about pay parity and the female actors will say that a man is paid more. "Why don’t you ask the person who is paying them more," Tabu said.

The Hum Saath Saath Hai actress further added that she feels that people often seek to sensationalize the issue and all she can say is either, "I hate that I’m being paid less" or "I’m okay with what I’m being paid."

She further added, “Why don’t you ask the male actor why you are getting paid more? This might change the perspective, and the whole thing will change if there is an outside lens. Physicality is always in the context of the lens that is being carried.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was released on August 2.

ALSO READ: Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha star Tabu opens up on pay parity in industry; 'ask male actors why they are getting paid more'