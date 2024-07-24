Did you know Ajay Devgn signed Mahesh Bhatt's last film Zakhm while having shower? Actor recalls backstory

Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the releases of two of the most anticipated films Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Singham Again. Ahead of it, the actor recalled a story of how he signed Mahesh Bhatt's last film Zakhm. The film is based on the life of Bhatt’s mother and stars his daughter Pooja Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Sonali Bendre, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles apart from Ajay.

'I was in the shower when the landline in my room rang,' says Ajay Devgn

Speaking to The Lallantop, Ajay Devgn shared a fun yet awkward backstory of signing Mahesh Bhatt's last film Zakhm (1998) while having a shower.

The actor said that it was lovely to work with Mahesh Bhatt. Recalling when he was shooting in Hyderabad, they didn’t have mobile phones then. He was in the shower when the landline in his room rang, the one which used to be placed in the bathroom, close to the shower. Ajay just picked it up and the voice on the other side said that Mahesh Sir wanted to speak to him.

" I said, ‘Bhatt sahab I am having a shower’, he said, ‘you just listen to me, I am directing the last film of my life, and I am quitting after this… he started to narrate the story, but because I was in the shower, I said, ‘Bhatt sahab, I am taking a shower, I will do the film’. That’s how Zakhm happened. After that, he never made a film. He stuck to his words," Devgn recalled.

Talking more about the film, Ajay added that the scenes were so moving that when they used to reach the set, there were many scenes where he was doing nothing but the scenes were so strong that he was just standing there and emoting.

More about Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Singham Again

Ajay will next share the screen space with Tabu in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The film is scheduled to hit the big screen on August 2. On the other hand, his long-awaited project Singham Again will be released on November 1, 2024. It is directed by Rohit Shetty.

