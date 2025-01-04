Tauba Tauba singer Karan Aujla opens up on fan throwing shoe at him during London concert: ‘It's not in our culture’

Punjabi singer, Karan Aujla started his career as a songwriter. But after having his fair share of struggle, the artist became a popular name in the music industry. Today, he makes the audience go gaga over his tracks like Tauba Tauba, White Brown Black, Admiring You, Winning Speech, and many others. However, during his London concert, he had an unpleasant incident while performing live on stage. Now, Karan has reacted to a fan throwing a shoe at him and stated that it's not in our culture. Read on!

Weeks ago, a video of Karan Aujla getting angry at a fan during his London concert went viral. The clip showcased someone from the audience throwing a shoe at him while he was performing live on stage. In a recent chat with NDTV, the Tauba Tauba singer reacted to that unfortunate incident. He stated that he has always believed in treating his fans with respect because they're the reason he is where he is today.

However, this trend of throwing weird things on stage is “not in our culture” and not our way of showing appreciation. “All I ask for is respect; not just for me, but for every artist who gets on that stage,” Karan told the publication. Recalling the said incident, the White Brown Black singer stated that he was performing on stage and giving his 100% and suddenly this happened.

Sharing his two cents on the matter, he further stated that as artists, they put their heart and soul into every performance and want to create memories for the audience. But, it’s not just about me him because any artist deserves basic respect when they're performing. While there are some people who indulge in such activities, the majority of his supporters show love in the right way and he is grateful for it. “They sing along, they dance, they enjoy the music - that's what matters,” Karan concluded.

Karan Aujla hit the headlines when his song Tauba Tauba from the Bollywood movie, Bad Newz became a rage among fans. The 2024 comedy film stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in key roles.

