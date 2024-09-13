Bad Newz OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk’s romantic comedy

The romantic comedy Bad Newz entertained the audience in theaters earlier in 2024, and fans had been eagerly awaiting its OTT release. The Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk starrer premiered online a few weeks ago, but the catch was that viewers could only watch it on rent. Now, the audience can finally enjoy the movie for free. The film started streaming on Amazon Prime Video for free today, September 13, 2024.

Today, the streaming service Amazon Prime Video announced the digital release of Bad Newz on their official Instagram handle. Sharing a fun poster of the lead trio, Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, they wrote in the caption, “Aaj ki taaza khabar (Today’s latest news) Bad Newz is now streaming on Prime Video.”

Have a look at the post here!

Fans expressed their excitement for the film in the comments section. One person said, “Amazing movie,” while another wrote, “excited!” A user repeated Vicky Kaushal’s famous dialogue, saying, “Akhil chadda sabse vada,” and another exclaimed, “How is the Josh.” Many others conveyed their enthusiasm with fire and heart emojis.

Producer Karan Johar also shared the announcement of the OTT release on his social media and urged the audience to catch the film, saying, “Watch!!!! It’s on!!!” Check it out!

The story of Bad Newz is based on a rare phenomenon, heteropaternal superfecundation. Triptii Dimri’s character Saloni Bagga finds out that she is pregnant with twins from two different fathers, Akhil Chadha and Gurbir Pannu, played by Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, respectively.

The movie is directed by Anand Tiwari, while the screenplay has been written by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari. The cast also includes Neha Dhupia and Sheeba Chadha in pivotal roles. Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma are seen in special appearances.

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri are looking forward to exciting projects in their future lineup. The former has Chhaava as well as Love & War, while the actress is gearing up for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and more.

