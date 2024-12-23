Karan Johar calls Karan Aujla ‘showman’ as filmmaker attends singer’s Mumbai concert: ‘Tauba Tauba I had a…’

After having a rocking night performing in Mumbai on December 21, Karan Aujla entertained his fans and admirers on Day 2 of his musical concert on December 22. At the event, Neha Dhupia made sure to be present to watch the singer spread his magic live. She was joined by Karan Johar who called the Punjabi artist a 'showman'. The filmmaker also wrote, “Tauba Tauba I had a super time.” Check it out!

On Sunday, December 22, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar attended the Mumbai concert of singer Karan Aujla with actress Neha Dhupia. KJo shared a clip posted by Neha in which he can be seen enjoying the electrifying performance of the artist. Expressing his emotions, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani director penned, “Tauba Tauba I had a super time at the Karan Aujla concert. He’s such a showman. Thanks Neha.”

Sharing the clip of the popular B-town filmmaker, the Bad Newz actress penned, “Making waves… from one Karan to the other.” Dhupia also dropped a selfie with Johar from the event and stated “Our last one 2024. Making it count!”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is all set to reunite with actor Lakshya made his acting debut with Kill. Sources close to the development exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Lakshya will spearhead a new-age action film to be produced by Karan Johar. The film will go on floors in Summer-2025, once the shooting for Chand Mera Dil is wrapped up. Much like Kill, this one too will be a high-octane action thriller, and the stakeholders are excited to roll with it.”

Advertisement

The insider also stated that even though the director’s name has been kept under wraps, the teams at Dharma are silently working on this action-packed thriller. “The casting for other parts too shall happen shortly, but it’s a story that everyone strongly believes in, as the action in the film is backed by strong emotion and drama,” the source added.

KJo’s production house, Dharma Productions is gearing up for the release of a yet-untitled courtroom drama with Akshay Kumar in March. They are also backing Varun Dawan and Janhvi Kapoor-led romantic comedy, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari along with the film Dhadak 2 slated for release in 2025.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After Kill, Lakshya reunites with Karan Johar for an action film; Filming begins in 2025