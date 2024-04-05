Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT release: Here's where and when you can watch Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s rom-com

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon started the year with the theatrical release of their science fiction romantic comedy film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. After receiving the love of scores of audiences and becoming the seventh-highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, the movie has finally made it to a web streaming platform. Read on to know where and when you can watch the film on OTT.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya releases on OTT

With the advent of web streaming platforms, cinema lovers have been divided between watching a film in a theatre and enjoying it in the comfort of their homes on OTT. After giving a larger-than-life experience to moviegoers on the 70 mm screen, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s science fiction romantic comedy film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has finally released on the web platform Prime Video. This means you can stream the movie on the channel from this very next second.

Minutes ago, the Bloody Daddy actor took to Instagram and dropped a collaborative post with the OTT platform making the big announcement. Sharing a poster of the film, the official Instagram handle of Prime Video India penned, “A love story that’ll reboot your definition of romance! #TeriBaatonMeinOnPrime, watch now.”

TBMAUJ tells the tale of Aryan Agnihotri (played by Shahid Kapoor) a smart robotics engineer who was influenced to learn Robotics from his auty Urmila Shukla (played by Dimple Kapadia). After meeting the Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation alias SIFRA (played by Kriti Sanon), he falls for her without realizing that it’s actually a robot that his aunt planted to test if humans can recognize her.

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor’s work

After Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya got positive responses at the box office, Kriti dropped another bomb, Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. The heist comedy film about three air hostesses is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and is going strong in theatres.

As for Shahid, the actor is currently filming for the action thriller film Deva. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews in his Hindi debut, it also stars Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, and Kubbra Sait.

