Vijay Varma Birthday special: 7 movies and series that boast of his acting prowess

Vijay Varma is a powerhouse of talent among the current lot of actors in Bollywood. He has been a part of several path-breaking films and his nuanced performance makes him stand out from the rest. His remarkable journey is adorned with a string of stellar performances that have showcased his versatility, talent, and dedication to his craft. From effortlessly playing complex characters to bringing nuanced emotions to life on screen, Vijay’s versatility continues to push the boundaries of his talent, leaving an indelible impression on audiences worldwide.

Today, the talented actor is celebrating his birthday. Thus, on his special days, we’re revisiting his top five performances which boast of his excellence in the craft and contributed to cementing his status as one of the most accomplished actors of his generation.

7 movies and series of Vijay Varma that will keep you enthralled

1. Jaane Jaan (2023)

Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Saurabh Sachdeva, Lin Laishram

Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Saurabh Sachdeva, Lin Laishram Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Crime, Drama and Mystery

Crime, Drama and Mystery Release year: 2023

2023 Where to watch: Netflix

Topping the list has to be Jaane Jaan which was released last year. The mystery-thriller film was adapted from the novel, The Devotion of Suspect X and brought to life by Sujoy Ghosh. In the film, Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat were also seen essaying key roles alongside Vijay. In Jaane Jaan, hands down, Vijay delivered an entertaining performance as a man grappling with the complexities of love and relationships. His portrayal of raw emotions and vulnerability resonated deeply with the audience, showcasing his ability to delve into the depths of the human psyche with nuance and authenticity.

2. Dahaad (2023)

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah

Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah Director: Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi

Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Thriller

Thriller Release year: 2023

2023 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The next one on the list is Dahaad. The critically acclaimed thriller series was released last year and it had Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Devaiah sharing the spotlight. The eight-episodic series set against the backdrop of Rajasthan unfolds where 27 women across the state disappeared without a trace.

In the captivating series, Vijay delivered another powerful performance as he essayed the role of a struggling wrestler fighting against all odds to achieve his dreams. His portrayal of resilience, determination, and unwavering spirit is truly commendable, leaving a lasting impact on audiences long after the credits roll.

3. Kaalkoot (2023)

Cast: Vijay Varma, Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Suzanna Mukherjee, Neeta Mohindra

Vijay Varma, Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Suzanna Mukherjee, Neeta Mohindra Director: Sumit Saxena

Sumit Saxena IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: Crime Drama

Crime Drama Release year: 2023

2023 Where to watch: JioCinema

The mention of Vijay Varma’s must-watch films will remain incomplete without Kaalkoot, the series that stirred the audience with its excellent storyline. In the crime-thriller series, Vijay’s enthralling performance of a cop entwined in a web of deception and corruption is sure to leave you speechless. His portrayal of a conflicted officer torn between duty and morality is both compelling and intense, showcasing his range as an actor and his ability to command the screen with his presence.

4. Darlings (2022)

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Sharma, Vijay Maurya, Kiran Karmarkar

Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Sharma, Vijay Maurya, Kiran Karmarkar Director: Jasmeet K Reen

Jasmeet K Reen IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Thriller

Comedy, Drama, Thriller Release year: 2022

2022 Where to watch: Netflix

The next one on the list is Darlings which carved a special place in everyone’s heart. The 2022 released film, Darlings, left fans impressed. In this comedy and drama thriller, Vijay essayed the role of Hamza, the husband of Barunissa (Alia Bhatt). His convincing performance in the role of a brutal husband was enticing.

While the character is quite gray, it also has a good side to it that cares for his wife. Vijay perfectly brought the blend of both characteristics onto the screen and excelled them convincingly.

5. She (2020)

Cast: Shivani Rangole, Aditi Sudhir Pohankar, Vijay Varma

Shivani Rangole, Aditi Sudhir Pohankar, Vijay Varma Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Movie Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Release year: 2020

2020 Where to watch: Netflix

The seven-episodic series, She, is a police drama that narrates the story of a poor female constable in the Indian Police Force who has been inducted into the Anti Narcotics Group to fight a major drug lord. In the series, Vijay was seen essaying the role of a cocky criminal who walks into a trap, delivering some of the dynamic moments in the series.

6. Gully Boy (2019)

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Amruta Subhash, Vijay Varma, Jyoti Subhash, Kalki Koechlin, Sheeba Chaddha

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Amruta Subhash, Vijay Varma, Jyoti Subhash, Kalki Koechlin, Sheeba Chaddha Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Music, Romance

Drama, Music, Romance Release year: 2019

2019 Where to watch: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video

The next film making it to our list is Gully Boy. In Zoya Akhtar’s super hit film, Vijay was seen in the role of Moeen, which turned out to be his breakout role. Moeen was a street-smart hustler navigating the underground rap scene of Mumbai. Spreading the magic of his prowess in acting, he shines brightly, infusing the blend of charm, wit, and depth in his character. Who doesn’t remember the widespread acclaim? His role in the film established him as a force to be reckoned with in the industry

7. Pink (2016)

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Piyush Mishra, Angad Bedi, Vijay Varma, Raashul Tandon

Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Piyush Mishra, Angad Bedi, Vijay Varma, Raashul Tandon Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Crime, Drama, Thriller Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar

Last but not the least, making it to our list is Pink. Though the film is deemed as a women-centric film, we assert that Vijay’s role as Ankit Malhotra lives in our minds rent-free. His negative portrayal among the three friends who push his friend to take revenge for the injury Minal (Taapsee Pannu) had caused to Rajveer (Angad Bedi).

Needless to say, from intense dramas to heartwarming tales, Vijay continues to shine through in every role he takes on. While we really can’t wait to see what Vijay has in the wraps to offer his fans with his upcoming projects with his magical performances, we wish him a very happy birthday from the Pinkvilla family!

