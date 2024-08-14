THROWBACK: Shweta Bachchan makes for gorgeous bride in UNSEEN PIC from her wedding; fans say she looks like Abhishek Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan, renowned for her grace and style, captivated everyone with her wedding ensemble, defying traditional bridal norms. In the nineties, when most brides opted for vibrant hues, Shweta chose a stunning white outfit that became an iconic trend. Her wedding attire featured yards of exquisitely hand-embroidered Chikankari, enveloping her in elegance. The look was completed with a handmade Mogra Tagar Jaali dupatta, crafted by designer Abu Sandeep specifically for her. Now, the designer took to social media and shared a rare picture of Shweta and netizens were surprised by her resemblance to brother Abhishek Bachchan.

In the Instagram post, Shweta Bachchan, who has long been a muse for Abu Sandeep, was described as a vision of pure radiance in white, a color that was quite unconventional for brides in the nineties. The bride was elegantly enveloped in yards of intricately hand-embroidered Chikankari, setting a trend that has been admired ever since. She complemented her outfit with a handmade Mogra Tagar Jaali dupatta, which Abu Sandeep designed specifically for her special day.

The caption read, "Shweta Bachchan, Abu Sandeep’s ever blooming muse, became a vision of absolute radiance in white - the most unexpected bridal colour during the nineties. Yards of intricately hand-embroidered Chikankari enveloped the bride in an elegant embrace, creating a trend that has been cherished ever since. Shweta paired her ensemble with a handmade Mogra Tagar Jaali dupatta that Abu Sandeep created especially for her big day."

Netizens were quick to react to Bachchan's wedding look. One person wrote, "Everything is so ethereal…..right from the jewellery…..to that outfit …..special mention for that floral mathapatti ahhhh so classy". One wrote, "Iconic". Another one wrote, "Looks so much like navya". One wrote, "Looking so young and fragile". One individual wrote, "She’s really pretty idk why they didn’t het her into acting". One wrote, "She's looking beautiful". One person wrote, "Beauty and grace".

While, one mentioned, "Absolutely serene and elegant". One person commented, "Stunnnnaaa". One person wrote, "She looks like Abhishek Bachchan".

As the daughter of iconic actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, she has carved out her own niche as an author and entrepreneur. Her literary work, including the acclaimed book Paradise Towers, showcases her talent and insight into contemporary issues. Additionally, Shweta's keen sense of fashion and design has made her a sought-after muse and collaborator in the world of high couture.

