THROWBACK: When Aamir Khan said child actors Suhani Bhatnagar-Zaira Wasim performed better than him in Dangal

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Suhani Bhatnagar’s passing away at the age of just 19 shocked the Indian film industry especially the people with whom she worked in the film Dangal. Remembering the late actress, we take a look at the time when Aamir Khan stated that it wasn’t him but the kids in the film who took the movie to great heights with their commendable performances.

When Aamir Khan lauded the performance of Suhani Bhatnagar and Zaira Wasim in Dangal

Back in 2016 when the biographical sports drama film Dangal was released, Aamir Khan, who acted and produced the film with his ex-wife Kiran Rao, lauded young actors Suhani Bhatnagar and Zaira Wasim for their performances in the film. While in a conversation with ANI, he said, “If I have to rate our performance in the film, I would say that these kids performed ten times better than what I did. No, I am not exaggerating anything. Once the film releases, the audience will understand. I have been working in the industry for the last 25 years, but these kids are highly talented.”

Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim, and others react to Suhani Bhatnagar’s passing away

After the sad news of Suhani’s passing away made headlines, Aamir Khan’s production house issued a statement mourning the loss of a shining star. They penned, “We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace.”

Former actress Zaira Wasim, who portrayed the role of Suhani’s sister, young Geeta Phogat in the film, expressed her shock on hearing the news. She penned, “I am shocked beyond words by the news of Suhani Bhatnagar's passing. My heart goes out to her family during this incredibly difficult time. The thought of what her parents must be experiencing fills me with so much sorrow. Utterly speechless. My heartfelt condolences.”

Indian wrestler Babita Phogat, whose role Suhani essayed in the movie also extended her heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. She wrote on Instagram “It is very sad that Suhani Bhatnagar, who portrayed my childhood role in the film Dangal, has passed away at such a young age. I can't believe it; I'm shocked by this news!! May God grant peace to the departed soul, and may the entire family and fans find the strength to bear this loss in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”

Suhani Bhatnagar's parents reveal she was battling dermatomyositis

While interacting with the media, her father shared that around 11 days ago, Suhani was admitted to AIIMS where she was diagnosed with dermatomyositis. She was put on steroids as the prescribed treatment for the rare autoimmune disease which weakened her body's immune system over time. “Her immune system was severely affected. Even after putting her on a ventilator, her oxygen level was very low, and then yesterday evening at 7 pm, the AIIMS doctors said, 'she is not more,'" he stated adding that their daughter made them proud.

