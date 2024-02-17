Throwback: When Dangal's Suhani Bhatnagar lauded Aamir Khan for his fatherly guidance; 'Bohot ache insaan hain'

Suhani Bhatnagar left an indelible mark with her portrayal of young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's 2016 blockbuster film Dangal, a monumental success both critically and commercially. The movie also featured stellar performances by Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles. Tragically, Suhani passed away at the young age of 19, leaving behind cherished memories.

In remembrance of her, let's reflect on Suhani's heartfelt sentiments about her experience working alongside Aamir Khan. She once praised him for his paternal presence on set, describing him as a mentor and guiding figure who made her feel like she had a father by her side during filming.

Aamir Khan looked after Suhani Bhatnagar like a father figure

In an interview with DM Stars India, Suhani Bhatnagar fondly shared her experience of working alongside Aamir Khan in Dangal. She expressed, "Aamir sir bohot funny hain; bohot jyada ache insaan hain. Mujhe unse kafi kuch seekhne ko mila." This translates to, "Aamir sir is very funny; he's a really good person. I got the opportunity to learn a lot from him."

Suhani Bhatnagar further revealed that the Dhoom 3 actor always provided guidance and support, addressing her concerns and apprehensions throughout the filming process. Whether she felt nervous about a particular scene or had reservations about cutting her hair short for the role, Aamir went above and beyond to ensure her comfort and well-being. His attentive care and nurturing demeanor made her feel as though he was more than just a co-actor; he became like a father figure to her on set.

During an interview with TV India Live almost two years ago, Suhani was asked why she hadn't taken advantage of the success of Dangal by signing more films. She explained that while she had been involved in shoots, fashion shows, and events, her current priority was her studies. Suhani clarified that she was focusing on her education at that time but expressed her strong desire to pursue acting in films after completing her basic education. She emphasized her ambition to take on lead roles in future projects, indicating her long-term commitment to her acting career.

