THROWBACK: When Akshay Kumar opened up about 'most obnoxious text' wife Twinkle Khanna sent to him

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are among Bollywood's most beloved couples. They tied the knot on January 17, 2001, and have been together for 23 years. Whether they're getting all real on Koffee With Karan or posting sweet messages on social media, their love keeps getting stronger. The couple also indulges in hilarious banter at times. Akshay Kumar once opened up about the 'most obnoxious text' his wife Twinkle Khanna sent him.

In an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6, Akshay Kumar revealed that his wife, Twinkle Khanna wants him to take her out for dinner during his movie releases.

"My movie is releasing and she sends me a text and it said 'I don't care about it, take me for dinner'. She absolutely said it. I said 'But my movie is releasing I have to go someplace'. (She said) 'I don't care. Come home, take me for dinner'," Akshay said on the show.

In the episode, Akshay was accompanied by Ranveer Singh on the Koffee couch.

In an old interview with Sansad TV, Akshay Kumar spilled the beans about how he never imagined marrying late actor Rajesh Khanna's daughter Twinkle Khanna. Akshay revealed that he would visit Khanna's office while keeping his picture in hand and ask the superstar for work.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna had an intimate marriage ceremony in the presence of their family members. Celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nangda earlier spoke to Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush about how Akshay and Twinkle's marriage was kept a secret.

Veena, who was booked for Twinkle's mehendi, had revealed that she wasn't informed about their wedding until her mom, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia welcomed the artist.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a series of films lined up in the future. It includes Skyforce, Welcome To The Jungle, Jolly LLB 3, Hera Pheri 3, Bhoot Bangla, and more.

Twinkle Khanna has worked in movies like Baadshah, Mela, International Khiladi, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Joru Ka Ghulam, and Jaan. The actress-turned-author made her Bollywood debut with Barsaat in 1995 alongside then-newcomer Bobby Deol.

