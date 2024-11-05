THROWBACK: When Anushka Sharma revealed how birthday boy Virat Kohli’s memory impressed her during their dating phase

Virat Kohli is celebrating his birthday on November 5, and he reflects on an extraordinary journey both on and off the cricket field. Off the field, he found love with actress Anushka Sharma, and the couple celebrated their union in a stunning ceremony in December 2017 in Italy. On this special occasion, we take a trip down memory lane when Sharma shared her realization that Kohli would be a great partner, thanks to his remarkable memory skills.

Anushka, in an interview with Virat at Puma HQ, shared that she felt that Virat would make for a good husband because “his memory is so good.”

She shared, “When we were dating each other, one of the things I was very impressed with... I was like, ‘yaar, yeh toh life partner hi acha hai’ (he is going to be a good life partner) because his memory was so good".

The Pari actress mentioned that she often has trouble remembering things, stating that she “can’t remember anything.” She shared that she tends to forget her phone and misplace items but added that she never forgets anything about her daughter, claiming she has selective memory while noting that Virat remembers everything exceptionally well.

When questioned if his excellent memory ever becomes a “problem,” Anushka suggested that it might relate to his Scorpio traits, explaining that Scorpios never forget and that she prefers to “live and love.”

Virat chimed in, stating that he recalls things Anushka mentioned a month ago, to which she laughed and said that he even remembers stories from 3000 years ago.

Anushka and Virat Kohli's love story began when they met on the set of a television commercial, a chance encounter that blossomed into a romance celebrated by millions of their fans.

When they initially started dating, both were aware of their distinct backgrounds in film and cricket, yet they also recognized that they shared numerous qualities that connected them.

On Kohli's birthday, Sharma took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of him with kids Akaay Kohli and Vamika Kohli and we simply can't keep our eyes off them.

The cricket-and-film power couple ranks among the most popular celebrities in India. They exchanged vows in a picturesque ceremony at Borgo Finocchieto, Italy, in December 2017.

The pair deliberately kept their wedding under wraps, away from the spotlight. In a previous interview, Anushka Sharma shared insights into how she and her husband, Virat Kohli, successfully maintained their wedding's privacy.

Following their secret Italian wedding, the couple threw reception parties for their friends and families in New Delhi and Mumbai.

In an earlier interview with Vogue, Anushka Sharma emphasized the significance of having a private wedding. She explained that both she and Virat Kohli wanted a small, intimate celebration that felt like a “home-style” gathering, separate from their celebrity lives.

The couple is still recognized as trendsetters for popularizing the idea of private destination weddings away from the public eye.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika, on January 11, 2021, and this year, in February 2024, they celebrated the arrival of their son, Akaay.

Known for valuing their privacy, they have yet to share photos revealing their children’s faces. After the birth of their son, there has been speculation that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma may have relocated to London.

