THROWBACK: When Anushka Sharma broke her silence on rejecting Ranbir Kapoor's Tamasha; ‘Any actor in an Imtiaz Ali film…’

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Tamasha is celebrated as one of the most loved films of Bollywood. Anushka Sharma who was the original choice for Imtiaz Ali’s directorial had once reacted to her decision. She admitted that an Imtiaz Ali film would have brought her praises, as he is a good director.

During an interaction with ANI back in 2016, Anushka Sharma was asked if she had any qualms about rejecting Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha. In response to this, the actress was honest to admit that she turned down the film because the focus was too much on the male protagonist, played by Ranbir Kapoor.

She further noted that she hadn’t seen the film, but she was certain had she done the film, she would’ve received praise. "I have no doubt that if I did the film, I would be praised. Any actor in an Imtiaz Ali film will always be good for he is a good director and is very good with his actors," said Anushka.

While speaking at The Indian Express event earlier this year, Imtiaz Ali suggested an alternative ending for Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer. According to him, characters Tara and Ved should not have ended up together but still idolized Tara as his muse.

He stated that he got the thought a little late and in that case, Tara would always be watching his shows but not telling him that she had come for it. However, Imtiaz said that “they would be doing shows together” as per the film’s ending.

The 2015-release film, Tamasha narrates the story of Ved Vardhan Sahni (Ranbir Kapoor), a young man who grows up with a passion for storytelling and drama. He meets Tara Maheshwari (Deepika Padukone) on a solo trip to Corsica, and they develop a deep connection.

Ranbir and Deepika have also worked together in movies like Bachna Ae Haseeno and, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

While Anushka and Deepika are currently enjoying their motherhood, Ranbir will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi. In addition to this, he also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the pipeline, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.

