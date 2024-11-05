Anushka Sharma shares 1st ever PIC of son Akaay on hubby Virat Kohli’s birthday ft. daughter Vamika in a playful mood; Fans say ‘can’t take eyes off’

After much anticipation, Anushka Sharma has unveiled the very first glimpse of her son, Akaay! In a heartfelt birthday tribute to her husband, Virat Kohli, she shared a delightful photo capturing him in full daddy mode, lovingly holding both Akaay and their daughter, Vamika. The adorable moment has fans buzzing, unable to take their eyes off the sweet family snapshot. You definitely don’t want to miss this precious reveal!

On November 5, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday tribute to her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. In the charming post, Virat is seen carrying their son, Akaay, in a baby carrier while holding their daughter, Vamika, with his other hand. Vamika, in a playful mood, adds to the joy of the moment, and Virat can't help but smile. Anushka cleverly obscured her children's faces with heart emojis.

Dressed casually in a white t-shirt and brown trousers, Virat Kohli looks relaxed, while Akaay twinned with him in a matching white outfit. Vamika shines in a cream-colored top and loose trousers, with her adorable braids completing the look. The family is captured in a picturesque park setting, creating the perfect candid shot. Anushka accompanied the photo with heart and evil eye emojis, making it a day to remember!

As soon as Anushka shared the adorable photo, fans flooded the comments with their admiration. One fan exclaimed, "Can't take my eyes off Akaay and Vamika!" while another noted, "Vamika and Akaay have grown up." Many called it the "post of the day," and one comment read, "Precious people." Others highlighted Virat as a "king with future superstars," and collectively, fans dubbed it the "best picture," showering well-wishes on Virat for his special day.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are enjoying seven blissful years of marriage. They are proud parents to two children, daughter Vamika and son Akaay. Preferring privacy, they enjoy family life in London, away from the limelight. While Virat continues to impress on the cricket field, Anushka has largely stepped back from acting since her last film, Zero, in 2018.

Her upcoming film, Chakda Xpress, a biopic on cricket star Jhulan Goswami, is currently shelved with no updates, but it’s expected to debut on an OTT platform, signaling her return to the screen.

