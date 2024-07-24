Virat Kohli holds Anushka Sharma close in viral UNSEEN PICS; do not miss bright smile on Akaay and Vamika's parents

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and cricket. The duo likes to keep their personal life low-key. However, given the mammoth fan-following they enjoy and in the age of social media, maintaining a private life is truly a task. It was just a few days ago that the couple’s adorable video with their son, Akaay, went viral on the internet.

Now, days later, a couple of unseen photos have surfaced on social media as they posed together for a photograph.

Unseen pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stir the internet

Rumors are rife that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have now permanently moved to London. Amidst the rumors, a set of unseen photographs of the couple is going viral on the internet. In the pictures shared on a fan page, the beloved couple is slaying it with their casual fashion statement.

In the pictures, we can see Anushka dressed in a vibrant floral maxi dress, which complements the summer fashion sense well. She also accessorized her look with a sleek necklace and hoops. Her minimal make-up and short hair added to her overall grace.

Meanwhile, standing next to her, Virat is seen in a light blue t-shirt paired with beige shorts and a matching cap with LA written on it. The cricketer completed the look with his signature beard and smile, that added to his overall charm.

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop gushing over them as they thronged the comments section, reacting to it. A fan asked, "Is Kohli arrived in India?" another fan remarked, "Nice pic," while several fans dropped numerous red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's video with son Akaay from London go viral

It was just a few days ago that a video featuring Anushka and Virat with their newborn son, Akaay, went viral on the internet. In the video, the trio could be seen outside a flower shop. Being a loving dad, Kohli was seen holding his little one in his arms while his wife stood beside him.

Virat Kohli after bringing the T20 World Cup trophy jetted off to London to reunite with his wifey, and kids, Vamika and Akaay. Meanwhile, Anushka was last seen in 2018 released Zero and has been on a significant hiatus to dedicate time to her children.

